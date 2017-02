Mercedes-Benz previews 2018 E-Class Cabriolet

In short, it will look like a shrunken S-Class Cabriolet, or a bigger C-Class Cabriolet.

Mercedes-Benz will travel to next month's Geneva Auto Show to introduce the brand-new E-Class Cabriolet.The brand's next convertible will be a topless version of the E-Class Coupe that debuted earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show. The design is being kept under wraps for the time being, but we already have a good idea of what to expect. It will look like a shrunken S-Class Cabriolet, or a bigger C-Class Cabriolet.Like the Coupe, the Cabriolet will be more stylish than its predecessor. It will also be a little bit taller, longer, and wider. More of a grand tourer than a true sports car, it will offer space for four passengers on individual seats and plenty of luxurious features such as leather upholstery and neck warmers integrated into the seats.In the United States, the E-Class Cabriolet will launch with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine rated at 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. An automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive will come standard. An E43-badged model will join the lineup a little later in the production run, but a full-blown, AMG-tuned E63 still isn't in the works.Stay tuned, we'll be live in Geneva when Mercedes-Benz introduces the 2018 E-Class Cabriolet. The drop-top will arrive in showrooms in time for the 2018 model. Look for a pricing announcement before then.