Mercedes-Benz selling branded ramen in Tokyo

  • Updated December 3, 2016, 2:02 pm
  •         by Ben Hsu

The traditional Japanese dish is sold at the manufacturer's brand experience restaurant in Japan.

You can now order a bowl of Mercedes-Benz branded ramen in Japan.

Like many automakers, Mercedes-Benz has opened a "brand-experience" showroom in key markets hoping to woo well-heeled clientele. Located in the international and high-end Roppongi district, Mercedes-Benz Connection Tokyo offers potential customers a chance to kick tires without any sales pressure.

Unlike Mercedes-Benz's similar showroom on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, the Tokyo version has a full-blown restaurant upstairs, and that restaurant now serves a Mercedes-branded bowl of the traditional Japanese favorite dish, ramen. According to the photos on Mercedes Japan's Facebook page, the dish includes noodles, vegetables, and small cakes branded with the three-pointed star.

Elsewhere in Mercedes-Benz Connection Tokyo is a small cafe where lighter fare is offered, a gift shop selling Mercedes-logo tote bags and teddy bears, and of course, a gallery of cars.

With the Christmas season fast approaching, Mercedes has also set up display of lights shaped in, what else, the three-pointed star. There's also a G-Wagen SUV outlined in light.

RELATED CARS
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
2016 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 19h