Mercedes-Benz selling branded ramen in Tokyo

The traditional Japanese dish is sold at the manufacturer's brand experience restaurant in Japan.

You can now order a bowl of Mercedes-Benz branded ramen in Japan.

Like many automakers, Mercedes-Benz has opened a "brand-experience" showroom in key markets hoping to woo well-heeled clientele. Located in the international and high-end Roppongi district, Mercedes-Benz Connection Tokyo offers potential customers a chance to kick tires without any sales pressure.

Unlike Mercedes-Benz's similar showroom on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, the Tokyo version has a full-blown restaurant upstairs, and that restaurant now serves a Mercedes-branded bowl of the traditional Japanese favorite dish, ramen. According to the photos on Mercedes Japan's Facebook page, the dish includes noodles, vegetables, and small cakes branded with the three-pointed star.

Elsewhere in Mercedes-Benz Connection Tokyo is a small cafe where lighter fare is offered, a gift shop selling Mercedes-logo tote bags and teddy bears, and of course, a gallery of cars.

With the Christmas season fast approaching, Mercedes has also set up display of lights shaped in, what else, the three-pointed star. There's also a G-Wagen SUV outlined in light.