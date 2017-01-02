Mercedes-Benz teases topless G

The teaser image asks more questions than it answers.

Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser image on its official Facebook page that previews a convertible G-Class.

The picture provides several important clues. Notably, the exceptionally wide carbon fiber wheel arches suggest the yet-unnamed open-air G receives portal axles like the G63 6x6 and the G500 4x4-2. It's also fitted with a skid plate that protects the underbody, and 22-inch alloy wheels.

The registration number includes "G65," which hints at what's under the hood. Power is likely provided by a twin-turbocharged, 6.0-liter V12 engine borrowed from the range-topping G65. The 12-cylinder generates 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque in its most basic state of tune. An automatic transmission channels the output to all four wheels.

This is idle speculation, but we believe the convertible is based on the two-door, cloth top-equipped G that Mercedes deep-sixed four years ago. Either building new bodies was much easier -- and cheaper -- than it sounds, or the company saved a handful of bare shells for a project like this one.

Mercedes-Benz gave us no concrete details about the newest G; we don't even know when it will debut. However, we wouldn't be surprised to see it either next week at the first-ever Monaco Auto Show, or next month during the Geneva Auto Show. Either way, Leftlane will be on-location to get live images of the off-roader as soon as it breaks cover.