Mercedes-Maybach preparing first SUV

  • Updated January 21, 2017, 5:45 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The GLS-based model will debut in about two years' time.

Mercedes-Maybach's first-ever high-riding model is right around the corner, according to a recent report.

The yet-unnamed model will share its platform with the next Mercedes-Benz GLS. Australian website Motoring has learned it will receive a new look that will borrow a handful of styling cues from the electric Maybach 6 concept (pictured) shown during last year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

While the second-generation GLS will be available with three rows of seats, the Maybach-badged variant will offer space for just four or five passengers on two rows. The configuration will help designers give the SUV the generous amount of legroom that's prized by wealthy, chauffeur-driven buyers in China.

Power will be provided by a tweaked version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine widely used in the Mercedes-AMG lineup. Motoring speculates Mercedes' twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 will be offered, too, though nothing is official at this point. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive system will come standard regardless of how many cylinders are under the hood.

RELATED CARS
2016 Mercedes-Maybach S600

The first Mercedes-Maybach SUV will carry a base price of about $160,000 when it goes on sale in two years' time. It will fight in the same segment as the Bentley Bentayga, high-end versions of the Land Rover Range Rover, and the upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h