Mercedes-Maybach preparing first SUV

The GLS-based model will debut in about two years' time.

Mercedes-Maybach's first-ever high-riding model is right around the corner, according to a recent report.

The yet-unnamed model will share its platform with the next Mercedes-Benz GLS. Australian website Motoring has learned it will receive a new look that will borrow a handful of styling cues from the electric Maybach 6 concept (pictured) shown during last year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

While the second-generation GLS will be available with three rows of seats, the Maybach-badged variant will offer space for just four or five passengers on two rows. The configuration will help designers give the SUV the generous amount of legroom that's prized by wealthy, chauffeur-driven buyers in China.

Power will be provided by a tweaked version of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine widely used in the Mercedes-AMG lineup. Motoring speculates Mercedes' twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 will be offered, too, though nothing is official at this point. Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive system will come standard regardless of how many cylinders are under the hood.

The first Mercedes-Maybach SUV will carry a base price of about $160,000 when it goes on sale in two years' time. It will fight in the same segment as the Bentley Bentayga, high-end versions of the Land Rover Range Rover, and the upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan.