Michelin says drivers are replacing tires too early

  • May 18, 2017, 9:08 am
  •         by Justin King

The company says there is no link between current legal-minimum tread depth and accident rates. As an added bonus, tires become more efficient as they wear.

Michelin has dismissed calls for increasing the minimum legal tire tread depth, arguing that early replacement is unnecessary and a waste of money.

The company claims there is no link between accident rates and tires operating at the current minimum of 1.6mm (2/32-inch), despite industry pressure to tighten regulations and reject tires that have less than 3mm of tread.

"An Ernst & Young report commissioned by Michelin found that changing tyres at 3mm instead of 1.6mm would cost European Union drivers an extra E6.9 billion (~$7.7 billion USD) a year in unnecessary tyre purchases and additional fuel consumption," the company says.

Rather than simply requiring at least 3mm of tread, Michelin calls for a regulatory provision that focuses on wet braking performance at the current 1.6mm threshold. Tire tests currently focus on new products, without considering how tire performance changes over time.

"Suggesting that tyres need to be changed early (before the legal limit / tread wear indicator is reached) is akin to enforcing a form of planned obsolescence," Michelin adds.

Internal tests are said to have confirmed that some worn tires can perform as well as some new tires on wet roads. The company acknowledges that tread depth is a factor in wet braking, but says the performance of the tire "at all stages of its life ... is more important."

