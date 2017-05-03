Mid-engine Porsche 911 possible

  • Updated March 11, 2017, 6:38 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The next 911 might be the first to ditch the rear-engined configuration.

Porsche is open to the idea of building a mid-engined 911, a company official has revealed.

"There is nothing coming soon, but in the mid-term don't rule [a mid-engined 911] out. I think that adding some excitement to the car in this way wouldn't be bad," revealed Andreas Preuninger, Porsche Motorsport's manager of high-performance cars, in an interview with British magazine Autocar.

Porsche introduced the mid-engined 911 RSR (pictured) last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show, but the model was developed exclusively for racing so it's eye-wateringly expensive and not street-legal. The race car has generated a considerable interest among enthusiasts, however.

Power for the mid-engined 911 would likely come from the brand's naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. It makes 500 horsepower in the updated 2018 911 GT3, but Porsche explained it can be tuned to make over 600 horsepower with relative ease.

The current-generation 911 is living the last few years of its life, so Preuninger's comments suggest it won't get a mid-engined variant. However, the next-generation model expected to debut before the end of the decade could be the first to ditch the rear-mounted engine.

The next 911 could also be the first to go hybrid, though the model hasn't been approved for production yet. Recent spy shots indicate the design and the proportions won't change drastically from the current generation to the next, but officials suggest the changes under the sheet metal will be revolutionary.

Now

