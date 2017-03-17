MINI celebrates 15 years in US market

The company has delivered a total of 725,000 vehicles since arriving in the US in 2002.

BMW Group's MINI brand is celebrating its 15th anniversary in the US market.

The company has delivered a total of more than 725,000 MINI models across the country since arriving in 2002. The MINI lineup started with a single Hardtop model. It has since grown include four dedicated models including the Convertible, Clubman and Countryman.

The dealer network has expanded to accommodate growing demand in the past 15 years, starting with 66 dealers and eventually expanding to include 127 showrooms spread across 39 states.

"Through community events like the epic MINI TAKES THE STATES, more than 25,000 enthusiasts have come together through the years to share in varied roadtrip memories and activities like 3 MINI weddings, 1 flash mob, 1 pet parade, and providing more than 1.3 million meals to families in need during this year's adventure," the company said in a statement.

MINI's experience in the US has not been completely rosy. As consumers continue to show more interest in larger crossovers and SUVs, MINI sales have struggled in recent years. The brand posted double-digit decreases in 2014 and 2016, though its 2015 sales were an exception with a gain of around four percent. Deliveries were down by more than 13 percent in the first two months of 2017.