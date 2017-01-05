MINI designer returning to the brand?

Frank Stephenson is currently at the head of McLaren's design department.

Designer Frank Stephenson is returning to the head of MINI's design department, according to a recent report.

Stephenson played an instrumental role in re-launching the brand after BMW purchased it. He designed the F50/F53-series MINI (pictured), the model that transformed the car from a completely outdated British icon to one of the world's best-selling premium city cars. He left in 2001, shortly after the F50 hit the market.

His next stop was in Italy, where he landed a job with Fiat. He oversaw the development of the 500, the Maserati MC12, and the Ferrari 430 Scuderia, among other models. From there, he moved to McLaren and designed the P1 and the 720S that debuted recently at the Geneva show. Now, enthusiast website MotoringFile has learned he's heading back to MINI.

MINI hasn't commented on the report. If it's accurate, it'll be interesting to see which direction Stephenson takes the brand's design language in. He's made it clear that he doesn't like what the cars look like today.

"Oh, my gosh, I don't like [the new Countryman]. I mean I don't like the whole new trend at all. I think they just wildly abused the brand. And they've gone away from their roots in such a way that now the buyers are not the same buyers," he told Car & Driver in an interview.

