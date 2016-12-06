MINI prices 2017 Countryman for US market

The basic Cooper variant will sell for $26,950.

MINI has announced pricing details for the 2017 Countryman lineup ahead of its US market launch.

The basic Cooper variant will sell for $26,950 (including $850 freight), while the ALL4 edition commands $28,950. Stepping up to the Cooper S raises the MSRP to $29,950, with a $31,950 price tag on the range topping Cooper S ALL4.

The second-generation Countryman has been redesigned from the ground up, measuring seven inches longer than the outgoing model. Exterior form remains mostly unchanged, though the design has been updated with revised headlights and a slightly reshaped rear end.

Now the largest model in MINI's 57-year history, the new Countryman can fit five adults and offers 30 percent more cargo space in the trunk.

Pricing for the first-ever MINI plug-in hybrid model, the Cooper S E Countryman ALL4, will be announced next year closer to its June arrival in the US. Other models will land in showrooms by March.

Live images by Brian Williams.