MINI shows 2018 John Cooper Works Countryman

With 228 horsepower, the JCW Countryman features MINI's most powerful engine ever.

MINI has revealed the second-generation John Cooper Works Countryman, pairing ALL4 all-wheel drive with the brand's most powerful engine ever.

A turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, up 20 horses from the inaugural edition. MINI's performance engineers added special pistons, a larger charge-air cooler and an additional radiator, while a sports exhaust system increases flow and enhances its acoustic tone.

Drivers can expect to reach 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds with either the six-speed manual gearbox or eight-speed Steptronic automatic, nearly a full second faster than the Cooper S Countryman ALL4.

The extra power is put to the ground via unique 18-inch lightweight alloy wheels, while Brembo brakes help shave off speed in a hurry. Suspension components and aerodynamics have also received a few tweaks to keep the car planted around corners. An optional sports suspension brings even tighter spring and damping systems.

The exterior is visually distinguished by revised bodywork, centering around large cooling inlets on the front -- occupying the space normally reserved for parking lights and fog lamps. LED headlamps come standard, each surrounded by a ring of LEDs for the daytime running lights.

The redesigned Countryman boasts a more voluminous interior for increased comfort and room for extra cargo. Th new JCW edition boasts a model-specific cockpit, sport seats and a special steering wheel.

The new John Cooper Works Countryman will make its public debut in April at the Shanghai motor show. The first US-bound examples will begin arriving in showrooms in the following weeks.