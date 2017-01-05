Mitsubishi celebrates 100 years by recreating its first car

Most Discussed
Now
BMW inaugurates expanded factory in China
BMW and Chinese partner Brilliance have expanded the size of their factory in China. The facility now has an annual capacity of 450,000 cars. It will soon begin producing the long-wheelbase variant of the new 5 Series, and it will build the next-gen X3 next year.
Next Volkswagen CEO to come from within
Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller has announced his successor will be someone who already works for the group, not an outsider. Mueller will be at the helm of Germany's largest automaker until at least 2020. http://bit.ly/2r2Ev7P
Tom Brady inks Aston Martin endorsement deal
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be cruising around in a spankin'-new Aston Martin DB11. The five-time Super Bowl champ has a new endorsement deal with the British automaker, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports http://bit.ly/2rzaR7h
Skoda Karoq crossover breaks cover
Volkswagen's Czech Republic-based Skoda division has introduced the Karoq crossover. The Tiguan-sized and -based soft-roader borrows styling cues from the bigger Kodiaq. It will go on sale across Europe and elsewhere in the coming months, but Skoda has decided not to break into the U.S. market.
Customs seize illegal 1996 Nissan Skyline
United States customs have seized a 1996 Nissan Skyline that they say was illegally imported. The business that had it shipped over is also being accused of undervaluing the car at just $810 to avoid duties. The Skyline will most likely be crushed. http://bit.ly/2qYRfMN
Audi returning to South Korea
The South Korean government has lifted the ban on Audi vehicles. It issued a stop-sale order for most cars manufactured by the Volkswagen Group in the wake of the emissions scandal. Bentley resumed sales last month, and Volkswagen is working on returning to the South Korean market by the end of the month. http://bit.ly/2rxTVxC