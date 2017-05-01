Mitsubishi considers new pickup, sedan for US market

  • May 1, 2017, 2:15 pm
  • May 1, 2017, 2:15 pm
  •         by Justin King

Nissan could use some of its own factory capacity to return Mitsubishi manufacturing to the US.

Mitsubishi has continued to release more details of its US revitalization strategy, which could include several new models and increased local production.

The brand's future in the US has been shrouded in doubts. After vowing in 2012 to double output from its Illinois assembly plant, the company quickly changed course and shuttered the factory by late 2015 despite growing US sales in recent years.

The company is now under the leadership of Trevor Mann, installed as its new chief executive after his former employer, Nissan, acquired a controlling stake in its scandal-afflicted Japanese competitor. The bailout raised concerns that Mitsubishi might be forced to scale back its US commitment to avoid overlap with Nissan, but the new chief executive actually plans to increase its presence in the country.

Speaking to Automotive News in a recent interview, Mann hinted that Mitsubishi is considering adding a new pickup and a sedan to its US lineup. The incoming models could be based on existing Renault-Nissan Alliance platforms, however, to minimize development costs. Plans to return Mitsubishi production to America will also presumably involve existing Nissan factories.

RELATED CARS
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

"As we go forward and start to have common platforms, an alliance pickup platform would be quite an appropriate thing for us to do," he said.

Rumors point to a jointly-developed architecture that could underpin both the next-generation Nissan Navara (Frontier) and Mitsubishi L200 midsize pickups. Mann previously suggested the companies might also share a common platform when designing replacements for the Nissan Patrol (Armada) and Mitsubishi Pajero SUVs.

+READ FULL ARTICLE
RELATED CONTENT
13 cars you might not realize still have four-speed automatic transmissions

Now

Samsung prepares to test autonomous cars in Korea

The electronics giant is said to be using modified Hyundai vehicles to test its self-driving technology, according to <em>The Korea Herald</em>.   http://bit.ly/2qlP5Ga

 54m

Ford building evacuated after report of suspicious package

Ford's Regent Court building at its Dearborn complex was evacuated today due to reports of a suspicious package. The Dearborn Police bomb squad was called to the scene to investigate. The building has since been deemed safe and employees are returning to work, The Detroit News reports.   http://detne.ws/2qlV1Ph

 1h

Current Mercedes G sticking around after new model arrives

A new, more modern version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is right around the corner, but the current model will remain in production for certain markets, according to Car & Driver. However, the United States isn't one of them.   http://bit.ly/2qjEsnm

 3h

Cadillac luring younger buyers in China

Cadillac's impressive growth on the Chinese market is fueled by younger consumers. The average Cadillac buyer in China is just 30 years old, according to Automotive News. In comparison, the average American Cadillac buyer is 50.   http://bit.ly/2qjzEhv

 4h

Driver rolls car in Michigan, keeps driving to catch flight

Police impounded the vehicle after receiving a tip from a toll booth attendant who noticed deployed airbags and exterior damage, forcing the man to continue via taxi. The incident has been blamed on falling asleep at the wheel, according to the Detroit Free Press.   http://on.freep.com/2qlfLH8

 5h

Canada fines Mitsubishi for rigging parts prices

Mitsubishi will need to pay 13.4 million Canadian dollars after pleading guilty to rigging bids for car parts. The Japanese brand "entered into illegal agreements" with a rival supplier to determine who won calls for bids issued by Honda, Ford, and General Motors.   http://bit.ly/2pwFZ6G

 6h

Ford preparing new modular platform

Ford's European division is currently developing a brand-new platform that will underpin compact cars all around the globe. Flexibility is key, according to Automobile Magazine, because the platform needs to accommodate a wide range of powertrains (including EVs) and technologies. The first car built on the new platform will arrive before 2020.   http://bit.ly/2pwETYF

 7h

Formula 1: the latest rankings

With 136 points, Mercedes-AMG Petronas continues to lead the Formula 1 Constructor's Championship after this weekend's Russian Grand Prix. The race is close; Ferrari is in second with 135 points. Sebastian Vettel leads the Driver's Championship with 86 points. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, and Kimi Raikkonen are in second, third, and fourth with 73, 63, and 49 points, respectively.   

 8h

Mercedes issues eight recalls

Mercedes-Benz has issued eight separate recalls at the same time. 24,478 vehicles are affected by the campaigns, including the C-Class, the GLC, the S-Class, the G, and a single R-Class.   http://bit.ly/2pwEaGA

 9h

McLaren 650S crashes into tanker in China

A purple McLaren 650S Spider crashed into a tanker in China. The driver reportedly lost control while racing another car, according to CarNewsChina. No injuries were reported, but the damage could have been a lot worse because the 650S slammed right into the truck's fuel tank.   http://bit.ly/2pwypc8

 10h