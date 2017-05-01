Mitsubishi considers new pickup, sedan for US market

Nissan could use some of its own factory capacity to return Mitsubishi manufacturing to the US.

Mitsubishi has continued to release more details of its US revitalization strategy, which could include several new models and increased local production.

The brand's future in the US has been shrouded in doubts. After vowing in 2012 to double output from its Illinois assembly plant, the company quickly changed course and shuttered the factory by late 2015 despite growing US sales in recent years.

The company is now under the leadership of Trevor Mann, installed as its new chief executive after his former employer, Nissan, acquired a controlling stake in its scandal-afflicted Japanese competitor. The bailout raised concerns that Mitsubishi might be forced to scale back its US commitment to avoid overlap with Nissan, but the new chief executive actually plans to increase its presence in the country.

Speaking to Automotive News in a recent interview, Mann hinted that Mitsubishi is considering adding a new pickup and a sedan to its US lineup. The incoming models could be based on existing Renault-Nissan Alliance platforms, however, to minimize development costs. Plans to return Mitsubishi production to America will also presumably involve existing Nissan factories.

"As we go forward and start to have common platforms, an alliance pickup platform would be quite an appropriate thing for us to do," he said.

Rumors point to a jointly-developed architecture that could underpin both the next-generation Nissan Navara (Frontier) and Mitsubishi L200 midsize pickups. Mann previously suggested the companies might also share a common platform when designing replacements for the Nissan Patrol (Armada) and Mitsubishi Pajero SUVs.

