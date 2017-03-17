Mitsubishi delaying next-gen Outlander, Sport?

  • Updated March 20, 2017, 4:21 pm
  •         by Justin King

The company has reportedly stalled the projects to share more parts with Nissan's next-generation Rogue lineup.

Mitsubishi has reportedly delayed its next-generation Outlander and Outlander Sport.

The company has stalled both projects by at least six months as it works to deepen its parts-sharing efforts with Nissan, several unnamed supplier executives told Automotive News.

The redesigned Outlander was initially expected to arrive early in 2019, followed by the new Sport in 2020. The former is now said to be slated for late 2019 or early 2020, while the latter is believed to be pushed to 2021 or beyond.

If the report is accurate, the Outlander siblings will be among the first Mitsubishi models to be transformed in light of Mitsubishi's new role as part of the Renault-Nissan alliance.

Engineers are presumably attempting to determine the best mix of shared components that can be used in both the Outlanders and the next Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport.

AN's sources claim any commonalities will be invisible to most consumers, as both brands will continue to have separate aesthetic identities.

