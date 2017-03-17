Mitsubishi delaying next-gen Outlander, Sport?

Most Discussed
Jaguar Land Rover applies for nearly 30 trademarks
Jaguar Land Rover recently filed 29 trademark applications for what appear to be model names and variants of them (along with what could possibly be some brand lifestyle products), reports AutoGuide. The names hint at what are likely upcoming electrified vehicles (denoted by "i" names) and a couple of new potential sports car models (P-Type, T-Type). Some others, such as "Westminster," could potentially denote special-edition models or unique trim packages. http://bit.ly/2nXdGMy
UK government pledges sizable hydrogen investment
The UK government has pledged a £23-million investment in hydrogen fueling infrastructure. According to Autocar, the funding will encourage both the construction of new facilities and partnerships with existing hydrogen-fuel projects. http://bit.ly/2nXhKwp
2017 Honda Clarity FCV: Our Take
"If fuel cells are the distant future of motor vehicle propulsion, the Clarity (like the Toyota Mirai) is a big step in that direction. That it also passes for reasonable transportation is a huge bonus." http://bit.ly/2nVT33n
BMW developing new engine for X3 M
The first-ever BMW X3 M will benefit from a new engine. Called S58 internally, the 3.0-liter straight-six will develop about 455 horsepower in its most basic state of tune thanks to a turbocharger and direct injection. http://bit.ly/2nRy4Pj
New Volkswagen Polo spied
Amateur spy shots have revealed the brand-new Volkswagen Polo well ahead of its debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show. Built on the MQB platform, the sixth-gen Polo gets a sharper design and a much larger footprint. http://bit.ly/2mCKSbb
2017 Aston Martin DB11 reviewed
We take a spin in Aston Martin's latest DB11. http://bit.ly/2mA5Mb0