Most Discussed

Other Lancer Stories

Other Mitsubishi Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

Mitsubishi Lancer adds blacked-out Limited Edition trim

  • May 3, 2017, 11:50 am
  • May 3, 2017, 11:50 am
  •         by Justin King

The new package is positioned directly above the base model, pairing technology and styling upgrades in a lower price bracket.

Mitsubishi has introduced a new Limited Edition trim level for the 2017 Lancer.
Get More Car Info
Positioned directly above the ES base model, the new package focuses on styling upgrades with a few technology enhancements at an affordable price.

Taking inspiration from popular blacked-out models offered by competitors, the Lancer LE features a dark paint finish on its 16-inch wheels, roof, upper front grille garnish, fender garnish and door mirrors.

The interior has been equipped with black fabric and red stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob, brake lever, armrest and door trim. Other upgrades include aluminum pedals, a black headliner and pillars, gloss black finishing and a 6.5-inch display with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Lancer LE will arrive in showrooms later this month with a $19.795 price tag.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Updated Honda Jazz (Fit) leaked

The refreshed Honda Jazz (known Stateside as the Fit) was leaked by Livedoor Blog (via indianautosblog), giving us a good look at the subcompact's exterior design and confirming that the existing, naturally aspirated powertrain will soldier on through at least the rest of the current model's life. This puts to rest any rumors of a turbocharged powertrain for the time being.   http://bit.ly/2pFERgQ

 2h

India wants to go EV-only by 2030

India's energy minister wants every car sold new in 2030 to be electric -- no exceptions. As one of the world's most populous country, India is trying to curb air pollution in major cities.   http://ind.pn/2pEvYnL

 2h

BMW to build iNext in flagship plant

The production version of the BMW iNext concept will be built in the brand's flagship factory in Dingolfing, Germany. Production is scheduled to kick off in 2021.   

 3h

Next-gen Citroen EV three years away

Citroen's next-generation electric technology is about three years away from hitting showrooms, the company has confirmed. A modular platform like Volkswagen's MEB architecture will underpin a full lineup of Citroen-badged electric models, including sedans and crossovers. Some of them could be sold in the United States.   http://bit.ly/2pECwmF

 4h

MG to introduce XS crossover in London

China's MG will travel to the London Auto Show to introduce a new crossover named XS. Identical to the ZS sold in China (pictured), the XS will compete in the same segment as the Nissan Juke.   

 5h

Entry-level Mercedes SLC takes on Miata in Europe

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an entry-level variant of the SLC powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. Aimed at the Mazda Miata, the SLC 180 offers 154 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The model is on-sale in select European countries, but it won't make its way to the United States.   

 6h

Hondata announces Civic tuning kit

Honda tuner Hondata has announced a tuning kit for the tenth-generation Civic. The upgrade increases the turbo's boost by 9 PSI, which adds 35 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque to the 1.5-liter's output. Motor1 reports the kit costs about $700.   http://bit.ly/2qraq0S

 7h

TVR trademarks Griffith name

Born-again British sports car brand TVR has trademarked the Griffith name. Nothing is official at this point, but rumors claim the company's upcoming sports car could revive the emblematic nameplate used several times in the past.   http://bit.ly/2pE65EJ

 8h

Workhorse shows futuristic PHEV pickup

Startup Workhorse has finally unveiled the W-15, a plug-in hybrid pickup truck headed to series production. Priced at $52,000, the model can drive on electricity alone for 80 miles before a 460-horsepower range extender kicks in.   

 9h

Jay Leno drives M3-powered BMW 2002

Jay Leno recently took a spin in a classic BMW 2002 powered by an 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine out of an e30 M3. Brand purists won't like the swap, but Leno claims it's the perfect restomod.   http://bit.ly/2pEhZi6

 10h