Mitsubishi Lancer adds blacked-out Limited Edition trim

The new package is positioned directly above the base model, pairing technology and styling upgrades in a lower price bracket.

Mitsubishi has introduced a new Limited Edition trim level for the 2017 Lancer Positioned directly above the ES base model, the new package focuses on styling upgrades with a few technology enhancements at an affordable price.Taking inspiration from popular blacked-out models offered by competitors, the Lancer LE features a dark paint finish on its 16-inch wheels, roof, upper front grille garnish, fender garnish and door mirrors.The interior has been equipped with black fabric and red stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob, brake lever, armrest and door trim. Other upgrades include aluminum pedals, a black headliner and pillars, gloss black finishing and a 6.5-inch display with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.The Lancer LE will arrive in showrooms later this month with a $19.795 price tag.