Mitsubishi Outlander Sport joins blacked-out Limited Editions

Despite its implied scarcity, the Limited Edition slots just above the base model as a mainstream value package.

Mitsubishi's Outlander Sport lineup will soon expand with a new trim level, squeezing the Limited Edition just above the ES base model.

The new entry has been tasked with serving a dual role, presented as both a value-focused mainstream package and an aesthetically distinguished 'special edition.' As blacked-out packages continue to grow in popularity, Mitsubishi appears to be embracing the dark theme for one of its core model configurations.

The Outlander Sport's exterior features plenty of black trim, ranging from the door mirrors to the front grille and 18-inch alloy wheels. A new alloy fuel door provides a shiny silver contrast.

The interior maintains a similar color palette, but with red contrast stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob and brake lever. Aluminum pedals, heated seats and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard.

The Outlander Sport Limited Edition will arrive in showrooms later this month for $21,995, potentially helping the nameplate regain momentum after sales slid by nearly 11 percent in January.