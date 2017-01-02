Mitsubishi previews Geneva-bound Eclipse Cross

The Eclipse nameplate is making a comeback, but this time it's not on a coupe.

Mitsubishi has confirmed it's dusting off the Eclipse nameplate to use it on a brand-new crossover.

The Eclipse was once a coupe, but the Japanese brand has made it clear that it's done building sedans and coupes. The Eclipse Cross will consequently take the form of a compact crossover aimed right at the Nissan Rogue Sport that debuted last month in Detroit. It will borrow styling cues from the XR-PHEV II concept introduced at the 2015 edition of the Geneva Auto Show.

The Eclipse Cross will take Mitsubishi's design language to new heights. Moving forward, design will be a big part of the company's DNA.

"Land Rover has proved you can be both rugged and stylish, and we intend to follow that path," said an inside source in an interview with British magazine Autocar.

Technical details are vague at best. Auto Express recently reported Euro-spec variants will be available with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, or a 2.2-liter turbodiesel. A six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive will come standard, while a CVT and Mitsubishi's S-AWC all-wheel drive system will be offered at an extra cost.

It goes without saying that the oil-burner will not be offered on this side of the pond. Seeing a six-speed stick in U.S. showrooms is unlikely at best, though we're not ruling it out entirely.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will debut early next month at the Geneva Auto Show, and we're expecting to see the U.S.-spec model in April during the New York show. The born-again Eclipse will arrive on dealer lots in time for the 2018 model year.