"If the outer tube corrodes, there may be a rapid loss of the gas used to provide lift assistance, causing the lift gate to fall suddenly, increasing the risk of injury," the recall notification warns.
The same tubes are used for the 2011-2012 and 2016 model years. It is unclear if any have failed in the field and caused injury.
Similar recalls were announced earlier this year for the 2014-2016 Nissan Rogue and four different Mazda models. The Mazda campaign is the largest in scope, affecting more than a half million vehicles.
