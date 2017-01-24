Mitsubishi to introduce Eclipse-badged crossover in Geneva

The Eclipse will fight in the same segment as Nissan's Rogue Sport.

Mitsubishi is dusting off the Eclipse nameplate to use it on a brand-new crossover, according to a recent report.

The Eclipse was once a coupe, but the Japanese brand has made it clear that it's done building sedans and coupes. The next Eclipse will consequently take the form of a compact crossover aimed right at the Nissan Rogue Sport that debuted a few weeks ago in Detroit. It will borrow styling cues from the XR-PHEV II concept introduced at the 2015 edition of the Geneva Auto Show.

Technical details are vague at best. British magazine Auto Express reports Euro-spec variants will be available with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder, or a 2.2-liter turbodiesel. A six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive will come standard. A CVT and Mitsubishi's S-AWC all-wheel drive system will be offered at an extra cost.

It goes without saying that the oil-burner will not be offered on this side of the pond. Seeing a six-speed stick in U.S. showrooms is unlikely at best, though we're not ruling it out completely.

Mitsubishi hasn't revealed what its next crossover will be called. Executives have confirmed the model will be presented in March during the Geneva Auto Show, so we won't have to wait long to find out if the Eclipse has received an extra set of doors and a few additional inches of ground clearance.