Mitsubishi to introduce Eclipse-badged crossover in Geneva

  • Updated January 24, 2017, 6:44 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Eclipse will fight in the same segment as Nissan's Rogue Sport.

Mitsubishi is dusting off the Eclipse nameplate to use it on a brand-new crossover, according to a recent report.

The Eclipse was once a coupe, but the Japanese brand has made it clear that it's done building sedans and coupes. The next Eclipse will consequently take the form of a compact crossover aimed right at the Nissan Rogue Sport that debuted a few weeks ago in Detroit. It will borrow styling cues from the XR-PHEV II concept introduced at the 2015 edition of the Geneva Auto Show.

Technical details are vague at best. British magazine Auto Express reports Euro-spec variants will be available with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder, or a 2.2-liter turbodiesel. A six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive will come standard. A CVT and Mitsubishi's S-AWC all-wheel drive system will be offered at an extra cost.

It goes without saying that the oil-burner will not be offered on this side of the pond. Seeing a six-speed stick in U.S. showrooms is unlikely at best, though we're not ruling it out completely.

RELATED CARS
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

Mitsubishi hasn't revealed what its next crossover will be called. Executives have confirmed the model will be presented in March during the Geneva Auto Show, so we won't have to wait long to find out if the Eclipse has received an extra set of doors and a few additional inches of ground clearance.

  

Now

3.0L TDI settlement includes language about stripping cars

Volkswagen's settlement for 3.0L TDI owners contains language that forbids the stripping of parts from any cars which are to be bought back by Volkswagen per the terms of the agreement. The settlement states that any vehicle which has been stripped of parts "...shall be deemed ineligible for the Buyback or eligible for reduced compensation."   http://bit.ly/2jI4Hwd

 9h

Amid tariff threats, BMW reaffirms commitment to Mexico production

"We need free world trade," said BMW CEO Harald Krueger, speaking at an automotive congress in Germany, as quoted by Reuters.   http://reut.rs/2jBFd8H

 9h

2018 Subaru Legacy to bow in Chicago

The new Legacy boasts a sportier appearance, redesigned interior and a smoother and quieter ride.   

 12h

The Grand Tour tests Bugatti Chiron

The new Bugatti Chiron will make an appearance on Amazon's The Grand Tour. A teaser video published by Michelin suggests the 1,500-horsepower Chiron managed to hit an eye-popping 280 mph.   http://bit.ly/2jzV8Ep

 16h

Mercedes-AMG introduces E63 S wagon

Mercedes-AMG has launched the 2018 E63 S Wagon. Based on the long-roof E-Class, the AMG-tuned model receives a 603-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.9 seconds, and it will go on sale in the fall.   http://bit.ly/2jGth0E

 17h

Alfa Romeo coupe to debut in Geneva?

Alfa Romeo will present its first production four-seater coupe in seven years at the Geneva show. Named Giulia Sprint, the model will be based on the Giulia sedan that debuted last year.   

 18h

Urus will be a true Lamborghini

The upcoming Urus will be a true Lamborghini, according to the company's head of R&D. "We have a huge number of prototypes running all around the world, and I can tell you that we achieve Lamborghini DNA also in Urus," he noted.   http://bit.ly/2jzDlNI

 18h