Mitsubishi to recreate its first production model

Mitsubishi will mark its centennial anniversary with a modern-day interpretation of its first production model.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Mitsubishi's first mass-produced vehicle, the Model A, and the Japanese automaker is marking the occasion be recreating the vehicle that started it all with a modern twist.

Mitsubishi announced on Friday that it is teaming with West Coast Customs to "build a current day Mitsubishi Model A with the looks of the original 1917 vehicle." In order to achieve that goal, Mitsubishi will base its 2017 Model A on its Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle.

"We're proud to be a 100-year-old brand with a rich heritage in the automotive landscape. The Mitsubishi Model A is the vehicle that paved the way for many other unique and exciting models over the years and we're excited to re-design it with West Coast Customs," said Francine Harsini, senior director, marketing at MMNA. "The Mitsubishi Model A will feature all the distinctive aspects of the 1917 vehicle, but will be built on the PHEV platform and offer the latest in automotive technology."

Although billed as Japan's first mass-produced vehicle, production numbers for the original Mitsubishi Model A weren't exactly staggering. Between 1917 and 1921 Mitsubishi built just 22 units of the Model A, which was actually based on the Fiat Tipo 3. Still, that's 21 units more than the modern-day Model A Mitsubishi will build.

Mitsubishi hasn't released any design sketches for its West Coast Customs-built Model A, but the entire build will be documented on an episode of Inside West Coast Customs on the Velocity channel.

