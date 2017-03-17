Model X hits police motorcycle; driver blames Autopilot

Most Discussed
Tesla Model Y details could come as soon as next week
Following a long twitter discussion last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk followed up with Ars Technica, dropping a hint that details of the new Model Y could be revealed as early as next week. http://bit.ly/2mNKRWP
Tencent takes 5% stake in Tesla
Chinese tech firm Tencent has purchased a five percent stake in Tesla, Inc., for $1.78 billion. Tencent has been investing in electric vehicle and autonomous technology firms, including at least two Chinese startups, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2mMvSfC
Accident won't derail Volvo/Uber partnership
Uber's self-driving car program has faced significant setbacks in the past few weeks. Notably, the program was banned in California after Uber failed to get a permit, its XC90-based prototypes were widely accused of running lights and cutting off cyclists, and one of them was involved in an accident. However, Volvo remains committed to the partnership, and it will continue to support Uber. http://bit.ly/2nbZrCL
President Trump teases Ford investment announcement
President Trump has been teasing an announcement expected from Ford later today which should detail upcoming investment in three Michigan facilities, Reuters reports. http://reut.rs/2ndl2Lh
Uber sets exit date for Denmark, citing new taxi law
Uber plans to cease operating in Denmark on April 18, 2017 thanks to a new law which requires taxi services to equip their cars with items such as permanent fare meters and seat sensors, TechCrunch reports. The law seems to be deliberately tailored to disrupt services such as Uber, where drivers' and customers' smartphones take the place of permanently installed equipment. http://tcrn.ch/2ndjqkJ
Future of diesel looks bleak, according to Volvo
Volvo's top executive has cast doubts on the future of diesel. "Looking further down the line, diesel will not be able to help us. Only electrification can," opined company CEO Hakan Samuelsson. http://bit.ly/2nbEcks
Jaguar planning long-wheelbase XE for China
Jaguar is in the final stages of developing a long-wheelbase variant of the XE, its entry-level sedan. Likely called XEL, the model is being developed exclusively for the Chinese market. We'll see it next month during the Shanghai Auto Show. http://bit.ly/2nbG4K8
Uber wants Waymo's lawsuit to be negotiated privately
Mobility giant Uber is fighting to keep Alphabet Inc. (Owner of Google and autonomous vehicle developer Waymo) from arguing the intellectual property theft and unfair competition elements of its lawsuit in public court, Automotive News reports. Uber's lawyers filed a motion Monday to request an arbitration hearing. http://bit.ly/2ncxZ83
NIO gets $600M investment
Chinese Google rival Baidu has invested $600 million in a startup electric car manufacturer named NIO. The money will be used to put an all-electric hatchback on the road by 2020. http://reut.rs/2nbzfbt