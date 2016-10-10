Tesla Model X owner sues over falcon doors in fiery crash

Most Discussed
Other Model X Stories
Other Tesla Stories
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
PSA wants to sell more cars in China
Paris-based PSA Peugeot-Citroen-Opel wants to increase its presence in China, the world's largest auto market. It has been selling cars in China since the 1980s, but it's nowhere near as successful as rivals like Volkswagen. "China is the biggest market in the world. We want to become a global car maker, so it is important for us to be successful in China," explained company boss Carlos Tavares. http://bit.ly/2p7QlK3
Porsche expects 30% take-up rate for manual GT3
The updated Porsche 911 GT3 is once again available with an enthusiast-approved manual transmission. The German brand expects 30-percent of GT3s will ship with three pedals. http://bit.ly/2oXhIb3
Mercedes-AMG C63 won't offer AWD
Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has confirmed the C63 will not receive the company's 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Additionally, the more hardcore Black Series model is in limbo because the high-performance brand is currently too busy. http://bit.ly/2p8fggC
Mercedes-AMG Project One getting 1,020 horsepower?
Mercedes-AMG's upcoming hypercar will allegedly boast 1,020 horsepower. Power will come from a hybrid drivetrain built around a 748-horsepower V6 engine sourced from AMG's Formula 1 car, and a pair of electric motors rated at a combined 408 horsepower. http://bit.ly/2oX2uTA
Audi begins taking reservations for E-Tron Quattro
Audi's Norwegian division is now taking reservations for the E-Tron Quattro, an electric crossover aimed at the Tesla Model X. Buyers can reserve Audi's upcoming battery-powered model by putting down a $2,900 deposit. So far, a reservation program for the United States hasn't been announced yet. http://bit.ly/2oXawMl
Hennessey wants to build 1,500-hp Dodge Demon
American tuner Hennessey is ready to bump the Dodge Challenger Demon's output up to 1,500 horsepower. It's a work in progress, but Motor Authority reports the upgrades include upgraded headers, strengthened internal components, and a tweaked supercharger. http://bit.ly/2oWRs0A
McLaren 570S Spider coming soon
McLaren boss Mike Flewitt has revealed a topless version of the 570S is right around the corner. It will get a power-folding hardtop, and the coupe model's 562-horsepower V8. http://bit.ly/2oWZ8QF
Report: Uber hid LiDAR developed with Waymo tech
Google's Waymo division has accused rival Uber of hiding a LiDAR built using technology it developed. Uber says the device was an abandoned project, and it claims it has always been open about its existence. https://bloom.bg/2oWZhn6