Tesla Model X owner sues over falcon doors in fiery crash

The rear-seat occupants claim to have barely escaped by scrambling out the front doors before the crossover caught fire after a highway accident.

A Model X owner in China has sued Tesla over a crash that caused panic for rear-seat passengers when the vehicle's infamous falcon wing doors allegedly failed to open before its battery pack caught fire.Lee Tada claims to have been riding in the back seat with another passenger when her chauffeur struck a concrete barrier at less than 50 mph, according to a WeChat post spotted by Electrek . The Model X then spun and was struck head-on by a Ford Focus traveling the same direction.The falcon-wing doors allegedly failed to open for the rear-seat occupants, requiring them to scramble to the front row and exit the vehicle before its battery pack caught fire.There is an emergency release latch for the roof-hinged doors, though it is designed for first responders and hidden behind the speaker cover in the lower corner of each door.Tada says she received several injuries, including a broken nose and a laceration to her lower lip, as shown in the graphic video embedded below. Her driver was allegedly hospitalized for more than a month with more serious injuries.The lawsuit seeks the equivalent of around $1 million USD. Tesla has already fired back, however, arguing that traffic police place responsibility on the driver. The company's VP of the Asia-Pacific region, Robin Ren, describes the lawsuit as a "blackmail" attempt because the insurance company refused to compensate the owner.Lithium-ion batteries are prone to thermal runaway when damaged, leading to particularly violent catastrophic fires in some cases. First responders are trained to use defensive tactics in most cases if an EV's battery catches fire and the occupants have already been extracted, allowing the fire to "burn itself out." Videos of such incidents tend to attract more attention than other car fires, prompting Tesla to regularly defend the safety record of its vehicles."The distribution of the debris at the site and the damage all indicate that this was a high-speed crash - in this case, not just electric cars, but any vehicle can catch on fire," the company reiterated in a statement related to the China lawsuit. "In fact, another car involved in the accident (a fuel-powered vehicle) also caught on fire. Fuel tank fire incidents happen much more often than the electric car fires."