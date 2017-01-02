Mopar celebrates 80 years with special-edition Dodge Challenger

  • Updated February 10, 2017, 12:37 pm
  •         by Justin King

The cars feature exclusive paint schemes, plenty of celebratory badging and a wide range of Mopar accessories.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has revealed a pair of limited-edition Dodge Challengers to celebrate Mopar brand's 80th anniversary.
Get More Car Info


The Mopar '17 Challenger is available in two color variations, one in Contusion Blue and another clad in Billet Silver. Both feature hand-painted Pitch Black upper portions, applied in the Mopar Custom Shop, along with a hand-painted Mopar 392 logo.

Designers have added a Shaker Hood package, surrounded by a Pitch Black accent to match the rear deck spoiler, while 20x9-inch wheels are embellished with semi-gloss accents.

The cars feature a few under-the-hood enhancements to complement the exterior customizations. An 'air catcher' duct system, inspired by the Hellcat variant, helps pull cold air from around the headlamp. Strut tower braces improve rigidity over the stock vehicle, while four-piston Brembo brakes provide additional stopping power.

The interior has been outfitted with Tungsten embroidered Mopar logos and matching stitching on the seats and door panels. A serialized badge can be found under the hood, indicating its number amongst 80 examples in blue and as many in silver.

Both models will sell for $55,790 (excluding freight) when they arrive in US showrooms during the second quarter.
  

Now

Mopar builds pair of limited-edition customized Challengers

Limited to just 160 units in two different color themes, each model celebrates Mopar's 80th anniversary.   http://bit.ly/2lschQY

 53m

Alfa Romeo rules out Giulia wagon

Alfa Romeo won't turn the Giulia into a station wagon. The company considered returning to the wagon segment, but executives are afraid a long-roof would overlap with the Stelvio crossover.    http://bit.ly/2lqY3jk

 6h

Mercedes brings Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox concept to Chicago

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a concept named Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox at the Chicago Auto Show. Billed as a toolbox on wheels, the design study was built to showcase the Metris' versatility.    

 7h

Audi updates RS 3 Sportback

Audi will introduce a revised RS 3 Sportback during the Geneva Auto Show. The company's smallest RS model gets a turbocharged, 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine rated at 400 horsepower, and a sharper-looking front end. The Sportback isn't U.S.-bound, but we'll likely see the RS 3 Sedan.    

 7h

Mercedes open to electric AMG models

Mercedes-AMG is open to the idea of building an electric car. "Electrification will find its way into AMG. It's not impossible that you'll have a fully electric version or an AMG variant of an EQ," R&D boss Ola Kallenius told Autocar. If approved, the battery-powered AMG is still years away from becoming a reality.    http://bit.ly/2kOZtAY

 8h