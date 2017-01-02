Multiplication: Dodge releases sixth Challenger Demon teaser

  • Updated February 16, 2017, 9:38 am
  •         by Drew Johnson

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demons will feature a few drivetrain upgrades over its Hellcat counterpart.

Dodge has released the sixth teaser video in its run up to the official unveiling of its Challenger SRT Demon. The latest spot is called "Multiplication."
In a previous teaser Dodge told us that the Challenger SRT Demon will wear specially designed 315/40R 18 Nitto NT05R street-legal drag radials, and we now know why that aggressive rubber is necessary. Compared to the standard Hellcat, the Demon has been upgraded with a higher stall speed torque converter and 3.09 rear axle gears.

According to Dodge, that means the Demon boasts an 18 percent increase in both converter torque multiplication and rear axle torque multiplication. Combined with a 15 percent larger tire contact patch (providing more than twice as much grip), the Challenger SRT Demon is able to generate more than 35 percent higher launch force than a Challenger Hellcat.

Although Dodge has not announced any performance figures for the Challenger SRT Demon, those tire and drivetrain upgrades alone should ensure the Demon is faster than the Hellcat (not to mention any forthcoming engine modifications). The Challenger Hellcat can accelerate from 0-60 in as little as 3.6 seconds, so expect something at least in the low 3-second range from the Demon.

Dodge will officially unveil the Challenger SRT Demon at the New York auto show.

  

