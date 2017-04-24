Muscle cars, pickups extend GM-Ford rivalries to China

  • April 24, 2017, 3:06 pm
  •         by Justin King

The Mustang and Camaro will help Detroit automakers take advantage of China's growing interest in American muscle.

Automotive brand rivalries long familiar to Americans are now heading to the world's largest automotive market.
The Chevrolet Camaro has been sold in China for six years, though it has faced direct competition since 2015 when the Ford Mustang arrived. The pony cars are viewed as the first steps in a broader product strategy that hopes to emulate American tastes.

"We're seeing the beginning of a muscle car culture here," says IHS Markit analyst James Chai, as quoted in an Automotive News report highlighting the strategies. "Something that is uniquely American appeals to the Chinese consumer."

With a few years of muscle car sales to test the waters, Ford is now launching the F-150 Raptor in China. The high-performance pickup is likely aimed at the same type of customer, sharing branding elements with high-performance cars and paving the way for the more traditional pickups.

Ford's F-150 has long held the sales crown at home, but China presents a fresh battleground. GM is wasting no time getting in on the action, with plans to launch the Silverado and Colorado before the end of this year. Ford will follow into the midsize segment next year with the Ranger.

"Chevrolet's got an amazing history, a 100-year-old brand that's been here for only a decade, that people don't even know about," says Chevy brand chief Alan Batey. "But they are fascinated by it."

Chinese buyers are more familiar with Buick, GM's largest volume brand in the country. Muscle cars and pickups could help GM bolster Chevy brand sales after several years of declines.
