Musk defends participation in Trump advisory panel

Elon Musk has issued a statement defending his decision to continue attending Presidential Advisory Forum meetings at the Whtie House.Participants have faced pressure to denounce President Trump's recent executive order on immigration, which temporarily restricts US entry for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.Musk had asked for public comment on the order, promising to suggest amendments to the policy, though he appeared frustrated that many media reports and opinions seemed to lack understanding of the actual order itself. "Reading the source material is better than reading other people's opinions about the source material," he quipped on Twitter."In tomorrow's meeting, I and others will express our objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy," he wrote in a separate statement.The executive points out that advisory councils "simply provide advice" and attending does not mean that he agrees with all actions taken by the administration."My goals are to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy and to help make humanity a multi-planet civilization, a consequence of which will be the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs and a more inspiring future for all," he added. "I understand the perspective of those who object to my attending this meeting, but I believe at this time that engaging on critical issues will on balance serve the greater good."Born in South Africa, Musk was an immigrant to the US and became a citizen in 2002.