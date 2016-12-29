Musk: next Tesla Roadster "some years away"

  • Updated December 29, 2016, 1:24 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The next Roadster will be faster and bigger than the original model, though its not a top priority for Tesla.

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that a second-generation Roadster is in the works. However, a recent Tweet suggests the electric drop-top isn't a big priority for the brand.

Asked whether the Roadster would be replaced, Musk replied "some years away, but yes." His comments are hardly a surprise; the company has all but announced its next model will be a smaller crossover based on the same platform as the Model 3, which is expected to launch next year. Musk also listed more practical models like a pickup truck and a van as upcoming additions to the Tesla family, so the brand's research and development team has its plate full.

An earlier report sheds insight into what we can expect from the next-generation Roadster. The model will be the fastest member of the Tesla lineup, meaning it will be capable of hitting 60 mph from a stop in less than 2.5 seconds. Peter Bardenfleth-Hansen, Tesla's Nordic Countries Manager, pointed out the Roadster will also be a little bit bigger than its predecessor.

While that's not a lot to go on, we know there will be at least one major difference between the next-generation Roadster and the original model: the new car will be designed entirely in-house. The original Roadster was built on a modified Lotus platform, but Musk said he later regretted that move because Tesla ended up changing most of the car.

  

