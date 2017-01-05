Musk says updated Tesla Autopilot 'smooth as silk'

  • May 22, 2017, 5:10 pm
  • May 22, 2017, 5:10 pm
  •         by Justin King

The software update will roll out to vehicles with Autopilot 2.0 hardware starting next month.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk promises a forthcoming Autopilot software update will bring significantly improved control algorithms for a better rider experience.

"Excited about the Tesla Autopilot software release coming out next month," he wrote in a late-night Twitter post. "New control algorithm feels as smooth as silk."

Responding to another Twitter user who voiced displeasure with unsettling 'jerkiness' at highway speeds, Musk acknowledged that the current algorithms are "safe, but unpleasant," while the new programming is "even safer, but super smooth."

The software will only be rolled out to vehicles equipped with second-generation Autopilot hardware, which began rolling off the assembly line last October. First-generation vehicles lack the "sensors and computing power" for the more advanced features.

RELATED CARS
2017 Tesla Model X
2016 Tesla Model S

Aside from the smoother autosteer, the June software release should also include autonomous perpendicular parking and automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers, among other enhancements.

+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Indy pole sitter robbed at gunpoint

Scott Dixon, the pole sitter for this year's Indy 500, and retired driver Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night at a Taco Bell drive-thru not far from the historic racetrack. No one was injured in the robbery but the thieves made away with the drivers' wallets. Police announced a short while later that two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested and charged for the incident.   

 2h

NY officials consider making Times Square car-free

City officials are considering making Times Square entirely car-free in the wake of the tragic incident that left one dead and 20 injured last week. "We're going to look at Times Square and see - obviously we'll look at some other key locations - if we have to do different things in our approach," said mayor Bill de Blasio in an interview with radio station WNYC.   http://reut.rs/2r8GhV5

 5h

Nissan planning electric crossover

Nissan says it will eventually add a crossover to its electric vehicle lineup.   http://bit.ly/2r92mCK

 6h

2018 Volvo XC40 spied

The 2018 Volvo XC40 will look a lot like the XC90, but the compact crossover will feature a less-luxurious interior.   http://bit.ly/2r9EU8v

 6h

Jim Hackett focused on Ford's future

"The future is not a fantasy. It's not where Bill [Ford] and I are making things up. We talk to lots of people around the world who are really smart. We're triangulating all of these forces to try to come up with a competitive set, to figure out where we're gonna play and how we're gonna win," said new Ford CEO Jim Hackett during a press conference.   

 6h

Fiat updates 500L

Fiat has updated the slow-selling 500L. The people-mover gets a new look that's more rugged, more standard equipment, and additional tech features. As of writing, the updates only apply to the 500L sold in Europe.   

 6h

Bill Ford: Mark Fields resigned last Friday

"We had a board meeting on Friday. After that, Mark and I got together and we decided it was the right time for him to resign. Only at that point did we activate Jim [Hackett] as CEO," said executive chairman Bill Ford during a press conference.   

 7h

Bill Ford: "I'm thankful for Mark Fields"

Bill Ford thanked former Ford CEO Mark Fields during a press conference. "Mark had a tremendous career at Ford and did great things. I'm very thankful for Mark."   

 7h

Official: Jim Hackett replaces Mark Fields as Ford CEO

Jim Hackett has replaced Mark Fields as Ford CEO. Reports say Fields was ousted, but the company explains he unexpectedly retired. 62-year old Hackett will work with executive chairman Bill Ford to turn the Blue Oval from a car manufacturer to a mobility provider.   

 8h

Italy's Innocenti revived

A group of Italian investors is bringing Innocenti back from the dead. Shuttered in late 1996, Innocenti was once one of the biggest automakers in Italy. The company's new mission statement is to blend Italian design with technological innovation.   http://bit.ly/2r90JVz

 8h