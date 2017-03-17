Tesla shows Model 3 release candidate; performance trim in 2018

  • Updated March 24, 2017, 1:28 pm
  •         by Justin King

The executive suggests a performance edition will likely arrive next year, though the Model S will still be king of acceleration.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted a video showing a Model 3 release candidate in action.

The grainy video does not show any details beyond what has been confirmed in previous announcements. The "release candidate" wording appears to be aimed at doubters, showing the project as closer to production than some analysts have claimed.

Another Twitter post is arguably more revealing, confirming that a performance edition and dual-motor variant are expected to arrive sometime next year. Musk cautions, however, that the Model S will still be king of acceleration thanks to its larger battery module -- until the next-gen Roadster arrives in a few years. In the meantime, Musk suggests he will continue cruising in the Model S.

"Let me put it this way: [the Model S] is the car I will keep driving even after the Model 3 arrives," he said.

Looking a bit further down the road, Musk also suggested the Model Y crossover is still coming but "in a few years." It will be built upon the same platform that underpins the Model 3, positioned as a smaller and more affordable alternative to the Model X.


