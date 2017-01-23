Musk: Tesla to issue major hardware revisions every 12-18 months

That new Tesla in your driveway will be old hat by next year.

Automakers typically let vehicles run for 3-5 years before implementing any major revisions, but that won't be the case for Tesla vehicles.

In a recent Twitter post, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that Tesla vehicles would be treated to "major revs every 12 to 18 months." Musk's Tweet was in response to a Tesla owner imploring if a retrofit for AP2 (Tesla's second-generation hardware for its Autopilot system) would be made available to older Tesla models.

Musk added that there are no plans to bring older models up to date with the latest hardware. In short, having an outdated product within a few months is all part of the Tesla ownership experience. "Tesla will never stop innovating," Musk Tweeted. "People are buying the wrong car if they expect this."

The decision isn't cold-hearted, but rather one rooted in the fact that it would take a vast amount of resources to design up-fit packages for older Tesla models. "If we applied resources to doing super complex retrofits, our pace of innovation would drop dramatically," Musk said.

Although a new concept for the automotive world, hardware being outdated so quickly isn't anything new to the tech industry. After all, people tend to upgrades their electronic gadgets every year or two. That breakneck pace will be harder for people to keep up with when it comes to expensive automobiles, but it sounds as if progress will march on regardless.