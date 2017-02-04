NanoFlowcell previews salt-powered Quant 48Volt concept

Most Discussed
Lamborghini Urus will be off-road-ready
The Lamborghini Urus won't be in the same league as the Jeep Wrangler, but it will nonetheless be capable of going off the beaten path. "It will have a specific setup for ice, snow, stones, and sand," explained company boss Stefano Domenicali. http://bit.ly/2jODwjr
Thieves steal JLR engines worth $3.7 million
Thieves drove a stolen truck into Jaguar - Land Rover's Solihull, England, factory and drove off with $3.7 million worth of engines. Police is investigating the crime, and offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to the successful recovery of the engines.