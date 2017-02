NanoFlowcell previews salt-powered Quant 48Volt concept

Is NanoFlowcell's salt-electric hybrid drivetrain inching towards production?

German startup NanoFlowcell will travel to next month's Geneva Auto Show to introduce a new concept car named Quant 48Volt.The Quant 48Volt will inaugurate the next generation of the company's futuristic salt-powered hybrid drivetrain. Technical details are still shrouded in secrecy, but we know the 48Volt is equipped with four electric motors that develop a total of 760 horsepower.The concept -- which, judging by the company's teaser image, is most likely a coupe -- hits 62 mph from a stop in just 2.4 seconds, and it reaches a top speed that's electronically limited to 186 mph. Even more impressive is that it has a total driving range of over 600 miles.The drivetrain generates electricity by pumping two ionic fluids -- one with a negative charge and one with a positive charge -- stored in separate tanks through a cell. NanoFlowcell stresses ionic fluid is essentially liquid salt, so it's not toxic, dangerous, or flammable.An eco-friendly, salt-powered supercar sounds too good to be true. However, NanoFlowcell founder Nunzio La Vecchia revealed last October that he was talking with a potential partner about bringing the technology to the market. We'll likely find out if the talks led to a deal when the Geneva show opens its doors in just a few short weeks.