Nevada treasurer demands audit of Faraday Future incentive deal

  • Updated March 6, 2017, 12:31 pm
  •         by Justin King

The state treasurer has criticized Faraday Future's tax deal as a "Ponzi scheme," despite reassurances from the Governor's Office of Economic Development.

Nevada's treasurer has demanded an audit of incentive deals that attracted Faraday Future and Tesla to build factories in the state.


State treasurer Dan Schwartz wants more information "on the projects [the Governor's Office of Economic Development] funds which have received substantial tax credits and financial assistance from Nevada taxpayers, including Faraday Future and Tesla," according to a ThisisReno report.

"Since 2014, the powers granted to GOED have continued to grow," he added.

Tesla's presence has attracted little criticism, as the Gigafactory is moving forward as planned and continues to bring jobs to Nevada, but Schwartz nonetheless wants to investigate Tesla's sale of $20 million in tax credits to MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Schartz has been a more vocal critic of the Faraday Future deal, which he describes as a "Ponzi scheme." State legislators were skeptical of the China-backed company's financial viability before the incentive package was offered, but the concerns were not enough to stop the GOED from signing off on more than $300 million in benefits.

Recent reports suggest Faraday Future has downscaled its plans from the original promise of a $1 billion factory. A North Las Vegas city manager suggests the project has been reduced to a 650,000-square-foot layout.

Nevada's director of economic development, Steve Hill, recently defended the FF incentive package and argued that the taxpayer-funded infrastructure buildout will be "critical for more than just Faraday, in the event Faraday doesn't move forward."

Now

Mercedes-AMG releases yet another AMG GT teaser

Mercedes-AMG released another teaser for its four-door AMG GT concept, this time in the form of an animated .gif highlighting the LED piping in its headlamp assembly. The new concept will be revealed this week in Geneva.   

 4h

GM sells Opel to Peugeot for $2.3 billion

General Motors has sold its money-hemorrhaging Opel division to France's Peugeot-Citroen for about $2.3 billion. The sale makes PSA Europe's second-largest automaker, and it signals the end of GM's presence in Europe.    

 15h

BMW previews 2018 X3

Undermining the work of spy photographers, BMW has published official spy shots of the 2018 X3. The SUV will debut in the fall, according to sources familiar with the company's plans.    http://bit.ly/2mb2aiJ

 1d

PSA to announce Opel takeover on Monday

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has agreed to buy General Motors' Germany-based Opel division, according to sources familiar with the talks. The deal will be formally announced on Monday morning, a day before the Geneva Auto Show opens its doors.    http://bit.ly/2mQoLzg

 2d

Honda Civic Type R leaked

Leaked images have given us an early look at the next-generation Honda Civic Type R. Set to debut next week, the next Type R could boast as much as 340 horsepower. Better yet, it will finally be sold in the United States.   

 2d

2018 Hyundai Sonata leaked

A low-resolution image has revealed the 2018 Hyundai Sonata ahead of its scheduled debut. The Sonata get a brand new look that falls in line with Hyundai's current design language, and it could receive a 250-horsepower turbo four developed for the brand's GTI-fighting hot hatch.    http://bit.ly/2m28Dw8

 3d

Alpina B3, B4 get more power

BMW tuner Alpina has updated the B3 Bi-Turbo and the B4 Bi-Turbo. The new S models get minor visual tweaks, and a 440-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six. Both models are on sale now in a handful of markets around the globe.    

 3d

Fiat to reveal special edition 500 in Geneva

Fiat won't introduce a new model at next week's Geneva Auto Show. Instead, it will unveil six limited-edition variants of existing cars. One of them is a retro-flavored 500 that celebrates the original, rear-engined model's 60th birthday.    

 3d