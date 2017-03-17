New Nissan CEO wants more EVs, more Mitsubishi

  • April 10, 2017, 10:55 am
  • Apr 10, 2017, 10:55 am
  •         by Byron Hurd

Saikawa sees big potential for Mitsubishi.

Recently minted Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa outlined his priorities for the brand Monday, naming the expansion of electrification and leveraging the potential of the company's new subsidiary, Mitsubishi, as two of his key goals.


In an interview with Automotive news, Saikawa said that he plans to fully exploit the Nissan-Mitsubishi partnership, with the goal of leveraging the Mitsubishi brand the way Fuji Heavy Industries has leveraged Subaru.

But first, he wants to launch a second-generation electric vehicle assault, led by the new Leaf, which is expected to debut later this year. From there, Saikawa expects Nissan's march toward 300-mile EV range to be completed before 2020.

While that develops, Saikawa wants to focus on expanding Mitsubishi's role in delivering volume for the Alliance. He believes Mitsubishi could grow from one million units a year to 1.5-2 million, and he believes "regain[ing] ground in the U.S." is key to accomplishing that.

"I believe they have a very strong future in the U.S. market," he said. Nissan purchased a majority stake in Mitsubishi following the smaller automaker's 2016 emissions scandal.

Saikawa took the reins of Nissan on April 1. His ascension marks the first time Nissan has had a Japanese CEO in 15 years. His predecessor, Carlos Ghosn, remains CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Ford unveils first pursuit-rated hybrid cop car

Ford has introduced the industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car. It delivers 38 mpg in mixed driving, and it can drive on electricity alone at up to 60 mph. Ford estimates its hybrid patrol car can save customers $3,900 annually.    

 25m

Bollinger shows electric SUV chassis

NY-based startup Bollinger Motors has released the first picture of the aluminum chassis that will underpin its electric off-roader. The SUV will boast 15.5 inches of ground clearance, 10 inches of wheel travel, and dual-motor all-wheel drive. A full reveal is scheduled for this summer.    

 1h

Jeep K8 to spawn Chrysler crossover?

The production version of the Jeep K8 concept scheduled to debut at the Shanghai Auto Show won't be sold in the United States. However, website Allpar reports a Chrysler-badged variant of it will be built alongside the Cherokee in Illinois.    http://bit.ly/2nwYgTo

 2h

Ram 1500 Sublime Sport edition to debut in New York

Ram is continuing its streak of limited-edition models at the New York Auto Show. The company will travel to the event to introduce the 1500 Sublime Sport edition, which gets an eye-catching paint job, black emblems, 22-inch alloy wheels, and green accents in the cabin.   

 3h

Tesla overtakes GM to become most valuable U.S. auto brand

While it was somewhat widely reported last week that Tesla had overtaken General Motors to become the most valuable U.S. automaker, the deed was not actually done until Monday, when Tesla's market capitalization eclipsed the $51 billion mark in mid-day trading, The Wall Street Journal reports.    http://on.wsj.com/2ojOktA

 3h

Renault previews R.S. 2027 Vision concept

Renault will travel to the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show to introduce a concept that previews the future of Formula 1. Named R.S. 2027 Vision, the design study sheds insight into what F1 cars will look like in a decade, and the technology they'll use.   

 4h

Koenigsegg, Qoros to show electric coupe in Shanghai

Sweden's Koenigsegg has teamed up with Chinese brand Qoros to develop and build an electric coupe. Set to debut in Shanghai, the concept -- which is called Super EV -- boasts 310 miles of range, and it can hit 60 mph from a stop in less than three seconds.    

 5h

Jeep: Tesla X isn't a SUV

The Tesla Model X is faster than the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, but Jeep insists it builds the world's fastest SUV. That's because the brand considers the X a crossover, not a SUV.    http://bit.ly/2nwFGuD

 6h

Ram introduces NY-bound 1500 Rebel Blue Streak

Ram will show a variant of the 1500 Rebel named Blue Streak at the New York Auto Show. It gets black accents inside and out, and -- as its name implies -- blue paint. A two-tone black and blue paint job is offered at an extra cost.    

 7h

Aston Martin pays tribute to England's Air Force

Aston Martin has introduced a limited-edition Vanquish S named Red Arrows that's a tribute to the British Royal Airforce. Limited to 10 examples, the Red Arrows gets a custom red paint job, special graphics, and a carbon fiber roof panel. Each car comes with a build book, a luggage set, racing suits and helmets, and a matching 1/18-scale model.   

 8h