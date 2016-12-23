This update is part of an incremental improvement to the existing Autopilot software that has been released ahead of the full v. 8.1 update that is expected next week.
The restriction has owners in a tizzy, according to The Daily Mail, with some racing to twitter to demand that Tesla roll it back.
Some owners even claim the new restrictions are dangerous, saying they will force vehicles to decelerate when such an action is not warranted.
One owner even went so far as to say the new programming will "unsafely limit speed." Tesla has not yet commented on the change.
