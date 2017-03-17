New York: 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio gets 280-hp base model

Alfa's first crossover in decades will arrive in showrooms by the end of the year.

Last year, Alfa Romeo traveled to the Los Angeles Auto Show to introduce the 505-horsepower Stelvio Quadrifoglio . We'll finally see the more tamer -- and more affordable -- base and Ti variants in just a few days during the New York Auto Show.

The base Stelvio and the Stelvio Ti share the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The direct-injected mill sends 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Alfa's first SUV in decades boasts an enthusiast-approved 50/50 weight distribution, though final performance specifications haven't been published yet.

As expected, the bottom two trim levels look markedly less muscular than the Quadrifoglio range-topper. They sit on smaller alloy wheels, they wear a less aggressive-looking front bumper, and they get black plastic cladding over the wheel arches and the rocker panels. Out back, they receive a bumper without an air diffuser and two exhaust tips instead of four.

The base Stelvio comes standard with 18-inch alloys, leather upholstery, a rear-view camera, remote start, key-less entry, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. Stepping up to the Stelvio Ti brings 19-inch alloys, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, front parking sensors, wood trim on the dashboard, and an 8.8-inch touch screen.

RELATED CARS 2017 Alfa Romeo 4C 2017 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will begin arriving in showrooms before the end of the year. It's aimed right at the Mercedes-Benz GLC, the BMW X3, and the Jaguar F-Pace.

Note: Euro-spec model pictured.