New York: 2018 Audi TT RS

  • April 5, 2017, 6:53 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

Powered with a turbo five, the TT RS hits 60 mph from a stop in 3.6 seconds.

Audi has introduced the U.S.-spec variant of the TT RS. The hot-rodded coupe is scheduled to make its official debut next week during the New York Auto Show.

We caught our first glimpse of the TT RS last year at the Beijing Auto Show. The U.S.-spec model looks almost identical to the model displayed in the Chinese capital, meaning it receives a new front bumper with big air dams, a large wing on the trunk lid, and an air diffuser built into the rear bumper. 19-inch alloy wheels complete the look.

Inside, the front passengers are treated to heated sport seats with diamond-quilted Nappa leather upholstery. The RS comes standard with a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit, which is Audi-speak for a high resolution, fully configurable screen that replaces the instrument cluster.

Power comes from a brand-new, all-aluminum 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that uses a turbocharger to generate 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission channels the five's power to all four wheels via Audi's famed quattro all-wheel drive system.

The TT RS hits 60 mph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, and it goes on to a top speed that's electronically limited to 155 mph. Buyers who order the Dynamic plus package can hit 174 mph.

The RS benefits from a model-specific suspension and a revised power steering system. Eight-piston front brake calipers come standard, and carbon-ceramic brakes are available at an extra cost.

The 2018 Audi TT RS will go on sale nationwide in the coming months. Pricing starts at $64,900. It'll debut as a coupe, but a convertible is expected to join the lineup before the end of the year.

