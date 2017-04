New York LIVE: 2018 Buick Enclave

The Enclave inaugurates Buick's Avenir sub-brand.

Buick has traveled to the New York Auto Show to introduce the brand-new Enclave.The 2018 Enclave retains its predecessor's seven-seater configuration, but it receives a more elegant design that falls in line with Buick's latest design language. Up front, there's a wide rendition of the company's waterfall grille and discreet chrome accents. Out back, it boasts horizontal LED lights and more chrome. Bright accents around the windows add an upscale touch to the look.The dashboard is dominated by an eight-inch touch screen that runs the latest version of Buick's infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility both come standard, and the Enclave boasts Rear Seat Reminder technology that helps the driver remember not to leave kids or pets in the sweltering heat.Trunk space checks in at 23.6 cubic feet with seven passengers on board. Folding down the third row bumps that figure up to 58 cubic feet, while configuring the cabin for two clears up 97.6 cubes. Three additional cubes are available in a storage bin concealed under the trunk floor, making the Enclave one of the most spacious models in its competitive set.The only engine offered is a 3.6-liter V6 tuned to provide 306 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The six-cylinder spins the front wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, though buyers who want extra traction can pay extra for all-wheel drive.Properly equipped, the Enclave is capable of towing 5,000 pounds. Fuel economy checks in at 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway for the front-wheel drive model, and 17/24 for the all-wheel drive variant.The Michigan-built 2018 Buick Enclave is scheduled to go on sale this fall. The lineup will include base, Essence, Premium, and Avenir trims. Pricing will be announced in the weeks leading up to its on-sale date.The seven-seater is the first member of Buick's luxury-oriented Avenir sub-brand, but we'll have to wait a few months to find out exactly how it stands out from the rest of the lineup. From what we're hearing, Avenir will be to Buick what Denali is to GMC.