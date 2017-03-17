Most Discussed

New York: 2018 Buick Regal Sportback, Regal TourX

  • April 5, 2017, 8:15 am
  • Apr 5, 2017, 8:15 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

The Regal gets a hatchback, and Buick returns to the wagon segment for the first time in decades.

Buick has revealed the brand-new 2018 Regal ahead of next week's New York Auto Show. A lighter, sleeker-looking hatchback named Sportback replaces the traditional sedan, and the lineup includes a station wagon called TourX for the first time.
Both Regal variants were developed by Germany's Opel, which is now owned by Paris-based Peugeot. Visually, the Regal Sportback and the Regal TourX look similar to their Opel-, Vauxhall-, and Holden-badged counterparts.

Both models wear the same brand-specific front end, which features a redesigned grille with vertical slats and a winged Buick emblem. The sedan's wheelbase is about three inches longer than its predecessor's, and it stands out with a much more chiseled design.

The wagon adopts a rugged look characterized by black plastic cladding on the rocker panels and the wheel arches, slightly more ground clearance, and a set of roof rails. It's also 3.4 inches longer than its hatchback counterpart.

Designers gave the Regal a driver-oriented center console. It's dominated by a seven-inch touch screen that's compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The list of standard features includes key-less entry, a push-button ignition, heated mirrors, and a universal home remote.

The Regal Sportback offers 31.5 cubic feet of trunk space with five passengers on board. Folding the rear seats down yields 60.7 cubes. In the TourX, those figures increase to 32.7 and 73.5, respectively. Buick points out its newest wagon boasts more cargo capacity than the BMW 3 Series Sport Wagon, the Audi A4 allroad, and the Volvo V60 Cross Country.

The Regal Sportback ships with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 250 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 260 pound-feet of torque from 2,000 to 5,200 rpm when it spins the front wheels. Selecting all-wheel drive raises the torque output to 295 pound-feet.

A nine-speed automatic transmission equips the front-wheel drive Sportback, while all-wheel models get an eight-speed unit. The TourX is exclusively available with the latter configuration.

The 2018 Buick Regal Sportback and Regal TourX will go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year. The Sportback lineup is broken down into four trim levels named base, Preferred, Preferred II, and Essence, respectively. TourX buyers can choose from base, Preferred, and Essence.

Pricing information will be announced closer to both models' on-sale date.

