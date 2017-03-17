New York: 2018 Lincoln Navigator

Most Discussed
Acura unveils 2018 TLX
Acura has introduced the updated 2018 TLX. The TLX gets the company's corporate face, an array of standard semi-automated driving features, and an available performance-oriented trim level named A-Spec. http://bit.ly/2oy9FSh
Lincoln shows new Navigator
Lincoln has introduced the brand-new 2018 Navigator. Based on the Ford Expedition, Lincoln's biggest SUV gets a bold design, more tech inside, and a 450-horsepower V6. It's also about 200 pounds lighter than the outgoing model thanks to aluminum construction. http://bit.ly/2p6JS1E
Faraday Future FF91 gets murdered out in matte black
Appearing at a local car show, the prototype's fresh look is unlikely to alleviate doubts over the company's ability to bring the vehicle to production. http://bit.ly/2owDzGw
Nevada 'adult Disneyland' plans longer track than Nurburgring
Already home to the longest circuit in the Americas, Spring Mountain's billionaire owner wants no less than 15 miles of tarmac to support multiple simultaneous HPDE events without stepping on club members' toes. https://bloom.bg/2owC37f
Hyundai-Kia sales hit by US missile defense system?
South Korea's deployment of the American-made THAAD system has prompted a boycott among Chinese buyers, cutting Hyundai-Kia's sales in half, according to WardsAuto. http://bit.ly/2owecVs
2018 Ford Explorer gets more tech
For 2018, the Ford Explorer receives a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot that provides a strong signal up to 50 feet away from the car. It also gets minor visual tweaks, Sync Connect compatibility, and an option package that bundles several driving aids. http://bit.ly/2p308jT