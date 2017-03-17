New York: 2018 Lincoln Navigator

The next Navigator was previewed by a concept last year.

Lincoln has introduced the brand-new 2018 Navigator ahead of its public debut during the New York Auto Show.

The next-generation Navigator is inspired by the Navigator concept introduced at last year's edition of the event. Based on the latest Ford Expedition, Lincoln's biggest SUV gets a bold design characterized by a striking front end with swept-back LED headlights, a tall belt line, and a rear light bar that emphasizes its overall width.

Luxury starts before the passengers enter the vehicle, according to Lincoln. When the driver approaches the Navigator, the Lincoln logo on the grille lights up and a welcome mat appears beneath the side steps, which automatically extend from the rocker panels on either side.

Like the Expedition, the Navigator sheds nearly 200 pounds through the extensive use of aluminum and high-strength steel in its construction.

The cabin offers three rows of seats, but the front ones are the best seats in the house. The Navigator can be ordered with Perfect Position front seats, which are heated, cooled, massaged, and 30-way power-adjustable.

"We took everything the client would see and touch, and made sure it would look and feel a little more exuberant, a little more indulgent and incredibly beautiful," explained David Woodhouse, Lincoln's design director.

The Navigator's dash is dominated by a 12-inch screen that runs the infotainment system. Sync 3, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto come standard to keep the occupants connected on-the-go. Wi-Fi also comes standard, and a wireless phone charger built into the front center console is offered at an extra cost.

Customers who own a Slingbox can watch TV in the Navigator. Alternatively, it's available with a rear-seat entertainment system whose screens can play different content, ending arguments over who gets to watch what.

Power comes from an upgraded version of the Expedition's twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. It sends 450 horsepower to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The downsized engine and the use of aluminum give the Expedition's gas mileage a significant boost, but specific figures haven't been announced yet. Similarly, we know the newest Navi has six USB ports, but we don't know how much it can tow.

The 2018 Lincoln Navigator goes on sale in the fall. Pricing information and additional technical specifications will be published in the coming months.