New York: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Mitsubishi has announced plans to debut its 2018 Outlander Sport at the New York International Auto Show.The company's top-selling model has been modestly refreshed with new front and rear bumper designs and a mesh grille insert. Lighting has also been revised, adding new LED running lamps.Inside, the 2018 edition features a seven-inch Smartphone Link infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Drivers will also be treated to a new floor console and shift lever.The company has added an optional Touring Package with a panoramic roof and improvements to noise, vibration and harshness. A full range of safety and assistance features includes forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, automatic high beams and a rear camera.The update could help reinvigorate sales, as the Outlander Sport is on track to lose its leading position in Mitsubishi's ranks this year. The crossover has fallen behind the Outlander and Mirage in the first quarter.