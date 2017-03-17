New York: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Most Discussed
© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews
Now
Scammers selling fake proof of insurance cards in Ontario
Reports of fraudulent proof of insurance cards being sold to consumers in Ontario, Canada, have prompted a warning from the province's Financial Services Commission to be on the lookout for insurance scams. According to the Commission, Switzerland Imperial Bank AG allegedly sold a fraudulent proof of insurance slip to at least one customer in the province. http://bit.ly/2nKlyRR
Mercedes-Benz bringing compact concept to Shanghai
Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce a brand-new concept car at the Shanghai Auto Show. Further details aren't available, but rumors indicate it will preview a four-door sedan variant of the A-Class. http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF
Lexus LS 500 Sport to debut in New York
Lexus will introduce the LS 500 Sport at the New York Auto Show. "F Sport models will capitalize on the platform's responsiveness and agility to present the most engaging LS driving experience yet," the brand points out. http://bit.ly/2naeotX
EU officials want to kill diesel
Officials in the European Union have passed a series of new regulations that will make certifying diesel-powered cars more complicated and more expensive for automakers. "After this year of work ... I am quite sure [diesels] will disappear much faster than we can imagine," the European Commissioner told Reuters. http://bit.ly/2n9JAcL
Mercedes-Benz compact family to include 8 models
Mercedes-Benz has confirmed its lineup of compact models will grow from five to eight models in the coming years. The new additions are expected to be a sedan variant of the A-Class, a G-inspired crossover named GLB, and possibly a coupe aimed at the Audi TT. http://bit.ly/2nCIDoF
Mercedes, Bosch working on autonomous taxis
Mercedes-Benz and Bosch have joined forces to develop and build a fleet of autonomous taxis. Both companies have already started developing level 4 and level 5 prototypes, but the taxis won't hit the street until the end of the next decade at the earliest.
2018 Buick Regal TourX debuts
Buick has introduced the 2018 Regal TourX, its first station wagon in about two decades. Built in Germany by Opel, it receives a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 250 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive and an automatic transmission come standard.