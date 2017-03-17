New York: 2018 Subaru Outback

Designers revised front and rear styling to achieve a bolder, more rugged look.

Subaru has confirmed plans to bring a refreshed Outback to the New York International Auto Show.The 2018 edition boasts revised front and rear styling, with a wider grille that aims to achieve a more rugged look. Redesigned C-shape headlights feature distinctive 'Konoji' LED daytime running lights.The new front end is also said to serve a functional purpose, improving protection from mud and stones when the vehicle is driven off paved roads. The Limited trim also features a new high-contrast 18-inch wheel design, while the base and Premium variants are equipped with standard 17-inch alloy wheels.Engineers have refined the Outback's chassis and retuned its suspension system for a smoother ride and a more direct feel, with a more linear response from the electric power steering system.The Lineartronic CVT for 2.5i models is now quieter, thanks to a new short-pitch chain. Other quietening adjustments include revised engine timing under acceleration, reshaped side mirrors and acoustic insulating glass for the front side windows.Inside, occupants are treated to premium materials and a redesigned center console. Premium and higher trims now feature genuine stitching on the dashboard, while Limited and Touring add stitching detail to the seats and door panels.More safety tech arrives for 2018 including available steering responsive headlights and EyeSight Driver Assist with high-beam switching. Lower trim levels now feature a standard 6.5-inch infotainment system, with an eight-inch system for higher packages. Smartphone integration and voice recognition are said to be significantly improved.The 2018 Outback is scheduled to arrive in US showrooms this summer.