New York approves autonomous vehicle testing

New York is the latest state to allow driverless cars.

New York has become the latest state to allow autonomous vehicle testing on its public roads. The announcement was made on Wednesday by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.New York is now the 14th state to adopt autonomous vehicle rules. Like the 13 states that came before it, New York's autonomous vehicles will be subject to several regulations.Companies that wish to test self-driving vehicle in The Empire State must have a $5 million insurance policy and are required to pay state police to oversee all tests. Testing will also be banned from construction and school zones. Additional, companies testing autonomous tech must submit a predesignated test route to the state and provide detailed reports.Despite the red tape, Governor Cuomo is optimistic the new rules will help reduce auto-related injuries and fatalities in the state."We are taking a careful yet balanced approach to incorporating autonomous vehicles on our roads to reduce dangerous driving habits, decrease the number of accidents and save lives on New York roadways," Cuomo said in a statement, according to Reuters New York City is already laying the groundwork for a driverless future through an initiative launched last year. The city is installing special traffic lights that can communicate wirelessly with surrounding vehicles. It also plans to introduce about 8,000 connected taxis, buses, cars and trucks in the coming years.