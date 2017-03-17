New York: Honda Clarity Electric, Plug-in Hybrid

  • April 12, 2017, 3:24 pm
  •         by Justin King

The PHEV is expected to have an electric range of 42 miles, leading the midsize segment.

Honda has revealed the Clarity Electric and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid at the New York International Auto Show, completing the '3-in-1' family alongside the Clarity Fuel Cell.

The PHEV is equipped with a fuel-sipping 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine to generate electricity and, in certain conditions, directly power the wheels. Its electric motor can deliver 181 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque.

Honda expects the hybrid to earn an all-electric range rating of 42 miles, claimed to be the longest of any midsize plug-in, while overall efficiency is estimated to be 105 MPGe. A 17 kilowatt-hour battery pack can be recharged in just 2.5 hours when connected to a high-output 240-volt supply.

The Clarity Electric is solely powered by a single electric motor that delivers 161 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. It is expected to have an EPA combined fuel economy rating of 111 MPGe.

Notably, the Clarity Electric's 25.5 kilowatt-hour pack is not much bigger than that of the plug-in hybrid. The spec appears to corroborate unconfirmed reports pointing to a modest range of just 80 miles on a single charge, roughly on par with the Fiat 500e. The figure falls short of the Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen e-Golf, and represents less than half the cruising distance offered by the Chevrolet Bolt.

Honda is keeping the Electric's range spec under wraps, though the company does point out that its battery can be recharged in just over three hours at 240 volts. It can also be filled to 80 percent in a half hour via the SAE Combined Charging System.

The Japanese automaker hopes the Clarity trio will achieve combined US sales of 75,000 units in the first four model years. The company expects two-thirds of its global auto sales to be electrified by 2030.

