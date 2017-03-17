Most Discussed

Other QX80 Stories

Other Infiniti Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

New York: Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept

  • April 7, 2017, 1:06 pm
  • Apr 7, 2017, 1:06 pm
  •         by Justin King

The Monograph previews a modernized design language for Infiniti's full-size SUV.

Infiniti has released the first full image of its QX80 Monograph concept, scheduled to be officially introduced next week in New York.
Get More Car Info


As previewed in a teaser photo last week, the Monograph features a fresh design language that brings the full-size SUV up to speed with Infiniti's latest sedans and crossovers.

The double-arch grille is now even taller and wider than that of the current QX80, while a pair of redesigned headlights has been repositioned closer to the hood and outfitted with L-shape LEDs. The latest image doesn't show the rear end, though it does reveal a reshaped crescent-cut D-pillar.

"The QX80 Monograph represents a detailed study into our expertise of exterior design," says Infiniti president Roland Krueger. "QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration into how we could enhance our future Infiniti offering in the luxury SUV segment."

Penned by Infiniti's design studio in Atsugi, Japan, the QX80 Monograph likely represents a close-to-production concept that could make its way to production as early as next year. Even without a refresh, the QX80 has been a strong seller with US deliveries up by more than 32 percent in the first quarter.
RELATED CONTENT
Infiniti previews NY-bound QX80 Monograph concept

Now

Reviewed: 2017 Cruze TD

"The Cruze is an excellent ambassador for diesel power, but will people respond to high-efficiency compacts in the era of cheap gas and runaway truck sales?"<br/>   http://bit.ly/2oKkuSb

 45m

Musk teases one-touch "Easter Egg" access for Tesla owners

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to twitter today to tease an upcoming feature that will allow owners to access all so-far-discovered "Easter Eggs" within the Tesla OS from a single location.    http://bit.ly/2oK9Ivp

 1h

Aston Martin previews DBX

Aston Martin has released a teaser sketch that previews the DBX, its first-ever crossover. Built in a brand-new factory, the DBX will help Aston expand its presence in key markets like the United States and China. It's not expected to debut until 2019 at the earliest.    

 3h

Hyperloop One outlines 11 potential routes

Hyperloop One has outlined 11 potential routes in the United States. They include routes from Boston to Providence, Cheyenne to Houston, Los Angeles to San Francisco, Reno to Las Vegas, and Miami to Orlando.    http://bit.ly/2nL1Jcx

 4h

Ford won't return to Formula 1

Ford is one of the most successful engine supplier in Formula 1, but the Blue Oval has no plans to return to the sport. "F1 is definitely not relevant to what we're trying to do. It's just too far out there," explained Ford Performance director Dave Pericak.    http://bit.ly/2nKY9ig

 5h

Long-wheelbase Acura TLX to debut in Shanghai

Acura has announced it will introduce a long-wheelbase variant of the TLX at the Shanghai Auto Show. The model will only be sold on the Chinese market, and it will likely be built there, too.   

 6h

Chevrolet previews Shanghai-bound FNR-X concept

Chevrolet has released a dark teaser image that previews a new concept car. Named FNR-X, the model will debut in two weeks at the biennial Shanghai Auto Show.   

 7h

Peugeot establishes North American division

PSA Peugeot-Citroen has just established a North American division. The French automaker has launched a car-sharing program in Los Angeles, and it plans on expanding to other cities soon. Ultimately, Peugeot and Citroen cars could be sold in the United States after a long hiatus.    

 8h

Lotus shows Evora Sport 410 GP Edition

Lotus has released a limited-edition Evora named GP. It's finished in black with a sprinkling of gold accents, a livery inspired by the colors used by the brand's Formula 1 team from 1972 to 1986. 132 pounds lighter than the stock Evora, and it's hailed as the fastest Lotus ever sold in the United States.    

 9h

Lamborghini displays like-new Miura at German show

Lamborghini is showcasing a like-new Miura at the annual Techno Classica, one of the largest classic car shows in Germany. The V12-powered supercar was treated to a full restoration by the company's Polo Storico division.    

 10h