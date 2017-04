New York: Infiniti QX80 Monograph concept

The Monograph previews a modernized design language for Infiniti's full-size SUV.

Infiniti has released the first full image of its QX80 Monograph concept, scheduled to be officially introduced next week in New York.As previewed in a teaser photo last week, the Monograph features a fresh design language that brings the full-size SUV up to speed with Infiniti's latest sedans and crossovers.The double-arch grille is now even taller and wider than that of the current QX80, while a pair of redesigned headlights has been repositioned closer to the hood and outfitted with L-shape LEDs. The latest image doesn't show the rear end, though it does reveal a reshaped crescent-cut D-pillar."The QX80 Monograph represents a detailed study into our expertise of exterior design," says Infiniti president Roland Krueger. "QX80 Monograph shows our concept of luxury and style on the road, and is an exploration into how we could enhance our future Infiniti offering in the luxury SUV segment."Penned by Infiniti's design studio in Atsugi, Japan, the QX80 Monograph likely represents a close-to-production concept that could make its way to production as early as next year. Even without a refresh, the QX80 has been a strong seller with US deliveries up by more than 32 percent in the first quarter.