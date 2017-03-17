New York: Lexus LS 500 F Sport

The F Sport package is distinguished by unique visual tweaks, 20-inch wheels and bigger brakes.

Lexus has released the first official images of the LS 500 F Sport on the eve of its official debut in New York.Like other F Sport variants in the lineup, the new LS package combines sporty aesthetic tweaks with and chassis upgrades and a few unique interior enhancements.Lexus claims CAD designers spent five months creating the new F Sport grille, eventually choosing a more intricate mesh pattern with thousands of additional surfaces to reflect light. Special rocker panels, trunk moldings and 20-inch alloy wheels complete the look.Drivers are treated to a redesigned seat that aims to enhance support for those who are a bit enthusiastic entering corners. A new F Sport steering wheel has also been added, complementing a movable ring speedometer/tachometer gauge inspired by the LFA.A bigger brake system integrates six-piston calipers up front and four-piston clamps in the back. Buyers can also opt for the Handling Package for variable ratio steering, active rear steering, an active stabilizer and sport-tuned air suspension with rapid height adjustment.The F Sport powertrain carries over, squeezing 415 horsepower from a twin-turbo V6 or 295 ponies from the LS 500h hybrid system.Lexus has not yet announced a launch date or pricing for the new F Sport sedan.