New York: Lexus LS 500 F Sport

Now
Hyundai-Kia sales hit by US missile defense system?
South Korea's deployment of the American-made THAAD system has prompted a boycott among Chinese buyers, cutting Hyundai-Kia's sales in half, according to WardsAuto. http://bit.ly/2owecVs
2018 Ford Explorer gets more tech
For 2018, the Ford Explorer receives a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot that provides a strong signal up to 50 feet away from the car. It also gets minor visual tweaks, Sync Connect compatibility, and an option package that bundles several driving aids. http://bit.ly/2p308jT
Audi previews Shanghai-bound concept
Audi will travel to next week's Shanghai Auto Show to introduce a brand-new concept. The yet-unnamed model features an electrified drivetrain, and it boasts more LED lights than any Audi before it. http://bit.ly/2p2Nd1q
Nissan Rogue gets tracks for New York
Nissan has introduced the Trail Warrior concept ahead of the New York Show. 48x30-inch tread modules mount to each hub instead of wheels, providing a much bigger surface area for blasting through snow or sand. http://bit.ly/2okgpkP
Hot Wheels Volkswagen Bus worth $150,000
One of the rarest Hot Wheels toys in the world is headed to auction, and it's expected to sell for up to $150,000. The model of a bay window Volkswagen Bus is a prototype saved by a Mattel employee. http://bit.ly/2ouzVNs