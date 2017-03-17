Most Discussed

Other Sonata Stories

Other Hyundai Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

New York LIVE: 2018 Hyundai Sonata

  • April 13, 2017, 4:50 am
  • Apr 13, 2017, 4:50 am
  •         by Ronan Glon

For 2018, the Sonata ups its tech game.

The updated 2018 Hyundai Sonata debuted at the New York Auto Show.
Get More Car Info


Visually, the U.S.-spec Sonata is all but identical to the South Korean-spec model introduced last month. Its front end is characterized by a wide, Audi-esque grille, swept-back headlights, and a redesigned lower bumper. Out back, there are new-look tail lamps and a bigger spoiler integrated into the trunk lid.

"The moment the pen left the drafting paper I knew we had something special in this re-imagined Sonata," explained Chris Chapman, the head of Hyundai's North American design center.

Hyundai has improved the steering system to obtain a more responsive handling, and it has updated the rear suspension with thicker trailing arms and new bushings. The 2018 Sonata is more comfortable and nimbler to drive, according to the company.

The cabin receives a wireless phone charger, a USB port for the second-row passengers, and a seven-inch touch screen compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, Hyundai takes connectivity to the next level with Amazon Echo compatibility. The driver can send commands such as "Alexa, start my Hyundai" from the comfort of his or her living room.

Full technical specifications haven't been announced yet. At this point, all we know is that the range-topping model receives a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that sends 245 horsepower to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2018 Hyundai Sonata will arrive in showrooms in the coming months. Full specifications and pricing information will be available in the weeks leading up to its on-sale date.

Live images by Brian Williams.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

2018 Subaru Crosstrek detailed

Subaru has detailed the brand-new 2018 Crosstrek. Built on a new platform, the crossover will be offered in three trim levels named base, Premium, and Limited, respectively, when it goes on sale this summer.    http://bit.ly/2oC2GaT

 11m

Honda Clarity gets PHEV drivetrain

Honda expanded the Clarity lineup in New York with a plug-in hybrid model. The drivetrain's central component is a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, but the Clarity can drive on electricity alone for up to 42 miles.    

 1h

Jaguar could deep-six XJ

Jaguar's XJ flagship might die without a successor, one of the company's officials has revealed. The XJ is nowhere near as popular as rivals like the 7 Series and the S-Class, and the sales of large sedans are free-falling all over the globe.    http://bit.ly/2o9O4f4

 2h

Volkswagen to build second SUV in Chattanooga

Volkswagen of America boss Hinrich Woebcken has announced the brand will soon build a second SUV in its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory. The new model's identity hasn't been revealed yet.    http://reut.rs/2oC7ywM

 3h

Three-row Subaru crossover coming next year

Subaru has confirmed a three-row crossover inspired by the Ascent concept will make its debut next year. The soft-roader will compete in the same segment as the Volkswagen Atlas and the Honda Pilot.    

 4h

Honda introduces Clarity Electric

Honda has introduced an electric version of the Clarity. It gets a 161-horsepower motor, but Honda hasn't revealed how far it can drive on a single charge.    

 5h

Lada celebrates 40 years of Niva

The Lada Niva has been in continuous production for 40 years. The Russian company is celebrating the occasion with a limited-edition model appropriately named 40th Anniversary Edition. Just 1,977 examples will be built.    

 6h

Infiniti QX80 Monograph cruises into New York

Infiniti's QX80 Monograph concept made its debut today in New York City. The futuristic luxury cruiser is a thinly-veiled preview of the next-generation QX80.   

 21h

Honda's next robot wants to mow your lawn

Honda has introduced a robotic lawnmower named Miimo. It offers three programmable cutting modes named random, directional, and mixed, respectively, and it automatically returns to its charging station when it senses it's running out of power.   http://bit.ly/2oy1C8h

 22h

New Lincoln Navigator offers "welcome mat"

The new Lincoln Navigator projects a digital "welcome mat" when it senses the occupants are approaching. The side steps automatically extend from the rocker panels, and the Lincoln emblem on the grille lights up.    

 23h