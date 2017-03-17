New York LIVE: 2018 Hyundai Sonata

Most Discussed
2018 Subaru Crosstrek detailed
Subaru has detailed the brand-new 2018 Crosstrek. Built on a new platform, the crossover will be offered in three trim levels named base, Premium, and Limited, respectively, when it goes on sale this summer. http://bit.ly/2oC2GaT
Jaguar could deep-six XJ
Jaguar's XJ flagship might die without a successor, one of the company's officials has revealed. The XJ is nowhere near as popular as rivals like the 7 Series and the S-Class, and the sales of large sedans are free-falling all over the globe. http://bit.ly/2o9O4f4
Volkswagen to build second SUV in Chattanooga
Volkswagen of America boss Hinrich Woebcken has announced the brand will soon build a second SUV in its Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory. The new model's identity hasn't been revealed yet. http://reut.rs/2oC7ywM
Honda's next robot wants to mow your lawn
Honda has introduced a robotic lawnmower named Miimo. It offers three programmable cutting modes named random, directional, and mixed, respectively, and it automatically returns to its charging station when it senses it's running out of power. http://bit.ly/2oy1C8h