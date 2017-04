New York LIVE: 2018 Hyundai Sonata

For 2018, the Sonata ups its tech game.

The updated 2018 Hyundai Sonata debuted at the New York Auto Show.Visually, the U.S.-spec Sonata is all but identical to the South Korean-spec model introduced last month . Its front end is characterized by a wide, Audi-esque grille, swept-back headlights, and a redesigned lower bumper. Out back, there are new-look tail lamps and a bigger spoiler integrated into the trunk lid."The moment the pen left the drafting paper I knew we had something special in this re-imagined Sonata," explained Chris Chapman, the head of Hyundai's North American design center.Hyundai has improved the steering system to obtain a more responsive handling, and it has updated the rear suspension with thicker trailing arms and new bushings. The 2018 Sonata is more comfortable and nimbler to drive, according to the company.The cabin receives a wireless phone charger, a USB port for the second-row passengers, and a seven-inch touch screen compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, Hyundai takes connectivity to the next level with Amazon Echo compatibility. The driver can send commands such as "Alexa, start my Hyundai" from the comfort of his or her living room.Full technical specifications haven't been announced yet. At this point, all we know is that the range-topping model receives a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that sends 245 horsepower to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.The 2018 Hyundai Sonata will arrive in showrooms in the coming months. Full specifications and pricing information will be available in the weeks leading up to its on-sale date.