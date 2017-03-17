New York LIVE: 2018 Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar has introduced its 2018 F-Type with a new four-cylinder engine.

Jaguar has unveiled its updated 2018 F-Type range at the New York auto show. The 2018 refresh is a relatively minor/nip tuck, but the update does usher in a new engine option for the sporty two-door.For the 2018 model year, all F-Type models come standard with LED headlights. The overall design of the F-Type is largely unchanged, but each model in the range has been treated to a unique front bumper treatment with new-look air intakes. Inside the big news is the addition of slimline seats that cut about 17 pounds from the F-Type's curb weight.Later this year Jaguar will add a forward-facing stereo camera to the F-Type, allowing lane departure warning, lane keep assist and emergency braking systems to be fitted.Also new for 2018 is a limited edition 400 SPORT model based on the 3.0L supercharged version of the F-Type. As its name implies, the 400 SPORT package bumps the F-Type's horsepower rating from 380 to 400. The 400 SPORT comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission, but buyers can choose either rear- or all-wheel drive.Other unique features of the 400 SPORT include larger brakes, 20 inch wheels and unique badging. The F-Type 400 SPORT will be available in three exterior colors — Silver, Santorini Black and Yulong White.The big news for the 2018 F-Type is the addition of a new four-cylinder engine. Based on the same Ingenium engine used in other Jaguar and Land Rover products, the unit beneath the hood of the F-Type displaces two-liters and develops 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, the latter from just 1,500rpm. Shifting through an eight-speed automatic transmission, Jaguar says the four-cylinder-power F-Type can accelerate from 0-60 in 5.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 155mph.Compared to a V6-powered F-Type, the four-cylinder model is about 115 pounds lighter. In order to compensate for that fact, Jaguar has reduced the car's spring rate by four percent at the front and three percent at the rear. Jaguar has also re-tuned the F-Type's power steering system to account for the lighter front end. The automaker says those changes add up to a sharper-handling car."We wanted the power and efficiency of the new four-cylinder engine to be matched by levels of responsiveness that would make the F-Type driving experience even more engaging and rewarding," said Mike Cross, Chief Engineer, Vehicle Integrity, Jaguar Land Rover. "The result of the intensive development process is an even better balance, an even more connected feel, and enhanced ride comfort. Enthusiasts will want to drive this car: this is a true F-Type, with its own unique character."The four-cylinder F-Type will go on sale later this year with a starting price of $59,900, representing a $1,500 savings over the V6 model.