New York LIVE: 2018 Kia Rio sedan, 5-door for US market

The revamped Rio siblings feature sportier design, interior refinements and more safety technology.

Following an initial European introduction in Paris, the fourth-generation Kia Rio has made its US debut at the New York International Auto Show.Designers aimed to achieve a sportier and more sophisticated exterior appearance for the 2018 model year, tweaking Kia's characteristic 'tiger nose' grille and adding new headlights that sweep farther back.The sedan and five-door hatchback have both been lengthened by slightly more than a half-inch. The redesigned siblings are also lower and wider for a more athletic stance. Kia says the Rio's all-new platform benefits from a new suspension geometry, improving handling and rider comfort.The Rio's interior is said to be more spacious with more headroom, legroom and shoulder room. The cabin has also been enhanced with a modernized design and upscale materials, with an improved instrument cluster. Available tech includes a seven-inch touchscreen and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.The US model carries over Kia's Gamma 1.6-liter GDI four-cylinder engine, slightly modified to achieve better fuel efficiency, responsiveness and low-speed driving dynamics. Output is rated at 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque, delivered via a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.Pricing will be announced closer to launch later this year.