New York LIVE: 2018 Kia Rio sedan, 5-door for US market

  • April 13, 2017, 12:00 pm
  • Apr 13, 2017, 12:00 pm
  •         by Justin King

The revamped Rio siblings feature sportier design, interior refinements and more safety technology.

Following an initial European introduction in Paris, the fourth-generation Kia Rio has made its US debut at the New York International Auto Show.

  • Kia Rio

  • MSRP

    $14,165

    MPG

    27/36

    city / hwy

Designers aimed to achieve a sportier and more sophisticated exterior appearance for the 2018 model year, tweaking Kia's characteristic 'tiger nose' grille and adding new headlights that sweep farther back.

The sedan and five-door hatchback have both been lengthened by slightly more than a half-inch. The redesigned siblings are also lower and wider for a more athletic stance. Kia says the Rio's all-new platform benefits from a new suspension geometry, improving handling and rider comfort.

The Rio's interior is said to be more spacious with more headroom, legroom and shoulder room. The cabin has also been enhanced with a modernized design and upscale materials, with an improved instrument cluster. Available tech includes a seven-inch touchscreen and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The US model carries over Kia's Gamma 1.6-liter GDI four-cylinder engine, slightly modified to achieve better fuel efficiency, responsiveness and low-speed driving dynamics. Output is rated at 130 horsepower and 119 pound-feet of torque, delivered via a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Pricing will be announced closer to launch later this year.

Live images by Brian Williams.
