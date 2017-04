New York LIVE: 2018 Subaru Crosstrek

The brand-new Crosstrek will go on sale this summer.

Subaru has traveled to the New York Auto Show to introduce the brand-new 2018 Crosstrek.We got a taste of the next-generation Crosstrek last month at the Geneva Auto Show , so the design doesn't come as much of a surprise. Like the current model, the Crosstrek is essentially an Impreza hatchback with more ground clearance, and rugged-looking styling cues such as plastic cladding over the wheel arches and the rocker panels.A new modular platform makes the 2018 Crosstrek lighter, stiffer, and safer than its predecessor. Power comes from a direct-injected 2.0-liter flat-four engine tuned to produce 152 horsepower, a frivolous increase of only four horses over the current car It appears that Subaru buyers aren't ready to stop giving a shift, because the Crosstrek carries on with a six-speed manual transmission. The range-topping trim level receives a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with seven virtual gears and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. Subaru's time-tested symmetrical all-wheel drive system comes standard regardless of pedal count.At launch, the Crosstrek lineup will be broken down into three trim levels named base, Premium, and Limited, respectively.The list of standard features includes torque vectoring, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, a 6.5-inch touch screen, 17-inch alloy wheels, and tinted windows. Premium models gain a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a shark fin antenna, automatic headlights, and heated front seats. Finally, Limited models up the ante with steering-responsive LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and chrome accents.The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek will arrive in showrooms this summer. Look for a pricing announcement in the coming months.