New York LIVE: 2018 Volvo S90

Volvo has unveiled an updated version of its S90 sedan at the New York auto show. Volvo has stretched the S90's wheelbase for the 2018 model year, adding 4.5-inches of rear-seat legroom.In addition to the roomier accommodations, rear seat passengers will also enjoy a massaging function and power sun shades. Standard equipment also includes a panoramic sunroof.The 2018 model year sees the debut of Volvo's T8 Twin Engine Plug-In Electric Hybrid propulsion system for the S90 range. More than just a greener drivetrain, the T8 system should also improve performance thanks to its 400 horsepower rating. A 316 horsepower T6 system is also on offer, as is a 250 horsepower T5.Volvo says the 2018 S90 will include an updated Sensus Connect Touchscreen interface from the new XC60. Other tech items include Oncoming Lane Mitigation, BLIS with steering assist and updated City Safety.Pricing for the 2018 S90 will start from $48,100. The top-spec S90 T8 will retail from $63,650. Prices exclude a $995 destination fee.