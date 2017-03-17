New York LIVE: 2018 Volvo S90

Most Discussed
Honda's next robot wants to mow your lawn
Honda has introduced a robotic lawnmower named Miimo. It offers three programmable cutting modes named random, directional, and mixed, respectively, and it automatically returns to its charging station when it senses it's running out of power. http://bit.ly/2oy1C8h
Dodge Demon too fast for the drag strip
In stock form, the Dodge Demon is too fast to compete in National Hot Rod Association-sanctioned events. Enthusiasts who want to race will need to get extra equipment such as a helmet, a fire suit, and a window net, and they'll need to obtain a NHRA Competition License. http://bit.ly/2oxROLa
Acura unveils 2018 TLX
Acura has introduced the updated 2018 TLX. The TLX gets the company's corporate face, an array of standard semi-automated driving features, and an available performance-oriented trim level named A-Spec. http://bit.ly/2oy9FSh
Lincoln shows new Navigator
Lincoln has introduced the brand-new 2018 Navigator. Based on the Ford Expedition, Lincoln's biggest SUV gets a bold design, more tech inside, and a 450-horsepower V6. It's also about 200 pounds lighter than the outgoing model thanks to aluminum construction. http://bit.ly/2p6JS1E