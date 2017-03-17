Most Discussed

Other Civic Si Coupe Stories

Other Honda Stories

© 2017 MNM Media, LLC. Privacy Policy is applicable to you. All rights reserved. About LeftLaneNews

New York LIVE: 2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe/Sedan

  • April 12, 2017, 2:25 pm
  • Apr 12, 2017, 2:25 pm
  •         by Byron Hurd

Honda's sport compact makes its production debut.

Honda is showing the world the production Civic Si Coupe and Sedan in the metal for the first time in New York, giving us an up-close and personal look at its entry-level high-performance Civic variant.
Get More Car Info


Performance specs for the Civic have come in fits and starts. In a video released earlier in April, Honda finally revealed its full engine specs, announcing a 205-horsepower engine output along with the previously revealed 192lb-ft of torque.

The 1.6L, turbocharged engine will be mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. We knew from previous disclosures that the Civic Si would boast several drivetrain upgrades over the turbocharged variants of the base model, such as a mechanical limited-slip differential and adaptive dampers.

Additional upgrades include variable-ratio steering, multiple drive mode settings, beefier brakes and high-performance rubber.

Curb weights have not officially been released, but Honda claims it will be lighter and more rigid than the outgoing Si.

Live photos by Brian Williams.
+READ FULL ARTICLE

Now

Infiniti QX80 Monograph cruises into New York

Infiniti's QX80 Monograph concept made its debut today in New York City. The futuristic luxury cruiser is a thinly-veiled preview of the next-generation QX80.   

 5h

Honda's next robot wants to mow your lawn

Honda has introduced a robotic lawnmower named Miimo. It offers three programmable cutting modes named random, directional, and mixed, respectively, and it automatically returns to its charging station when it senses it's running out of power.   http://bit.ly/2oy1C8h

 6h

New Lincoln Navigator offers "welcome mat"

The new Lincoln Navigator projects a digital "welcome mat" when it senses the occupants are approaching. The side steps automatically extend from the rocker panels, and the Lincoln emblem on the grille lights up.    

 7h

Dodge Demon too fast for the drag strip

In stock form, the Dodge Demon is too fast to compete in National Hot Rod Association-sanctioned events. Enthusiasts who want to race will need to get extra equipment such as a helmet, a fire suit, and a window net, and they'll need to obtain a NHRA Competition License.    http://bit.ly/2oxROLa

 8h

Volkswagen Atlas gets six-year, 72,000-mile warranty

Volkswagen is offering a six-year, 72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty on the new Atlas and Tiguan. The warranty is transferable, so shoppers who pick up a used SUV are fully covered.    

 9h

Audi goes racing with R8 LMS GT4

Audi is introducing a track-only variant of the R8 at the New York Auto Show. Named LMS GT4, it was developed for production-based racing series around the world. The GT4 shares over 60 percent of its components with the street-legal R8 V10.   

 10h

Acura unveils 2018 TLX

Acura has introduced the updated 2018 TLX. The TLX gets the company's corporate face, an array of standard semi-automated driving features, and an available performance-oriented trim level named A-Spec.    http://bit.ly/2oy9FSh

 11h

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased

Mercedes-Benz has released a dark images that previews the updated 2018 S-Class. The flagship sedan will bow at the Shanghai Auto Show with more tech, new engines, and minor visual tweaks.    

 12h

Dodge Challenger Demon breaks cover with 840 hp

Dodge has finally unveiled the Challenger Demon. It packs an array of tech features usually found on cars built for the drag strip, and an 840-horsepower supercharged V8.   

 13h

Lincoln shows new Navigator

Lincoln has introduced the brand-new 2018 Navigator. Based on the Ford Expedition, Lincoln's biggest SUV gets a bold design, more tech inside, and a 450-horsepower V6. It's also about 200 pounds lighter than the outgoing model thanks to aluminum construction.   http://bit.ly/2p6JS1E

 14h