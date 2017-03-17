New York LIVE: 2017 Honda Civic Si Coupe/Sedan

Honda's sport compact makes its production debut.

Honda is showing the world the production Civic Si Coupe and Sedan in the metal for the first time in New York, giving us an up-close and personal look at its entry-level high-performance Civic variant.Performance specs for the Civic have come in fits and starts. In a video released earlier in April, Honda finally revealed its full engine specs, announcing a 205-horsepower engine output along with the previously revealed 192lb-ft of torque.The 1.6L, turbocharged engine will be mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission. We knew from previous disclosures that the Civic Si would boast several drivetrain upgrades over the turbocharged variants of the base model, such as a mechanical limited-slip differential and adaptive dampers.Additional upgrades include variable-ratio steering, multiple drive mode settings, beefier brakes and high-performance rubber.Curb weights have not officially been released, but Honda claims it will be lighter and more rigid than the outgoing Si.